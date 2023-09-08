Mick Schumacher’s Career Up for a Major Makeover After Being “Smiling Face With a Famous Name” at Mercedes

After a difficult couple of years with Haas in 2021 and 2022, the team announced they would part ways with Mick Schumacher and bring Nico Hulkenberg in to replace him. The German driver soon saw his four-year affiliation with Ferrari also come to an end, having joined their driver academy in 2019.

Schumacher has since been a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren, but there has been no progress since then. However, hope might still be around the corner for the 24-year-old as F1 journalist Joe Saward mentions potential opportunities for him in his latest blog.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff brought the German driver as a reserve for his team and promised to have him back on the grid soon. However, the Austrian has since made no progress in the direction and instead mentioned “all doors are being closed in front of him“ for a potential F1 seat in 2024. As such, Schumacher might have to wait until 2025 for a potential seat on the grid or look at other motor sporting events where he might be an asset.

Mick Schumacher might have to consider a career switch

With a strong driver lineup, Mercedes is one of the more secure teams on the grid heading into the future. Both their current drivers have signed a contract extension that will see them drive for the Brackley-based team until 2025. With Hamilton and Russell meeting the team’s expectations, Mick Schumacher mostly hangs around the sidelines, waiting for an opportunity that might never come his way.

“It is clear that he has no future at Mercedes beyond being a smiling face with a famous name.”

After two disappointing seasons under Guenther Steiner, the German driver finally broke his silence and called out the Haas team principal for not having his back. He mentioned the crash in Saudi Arabia while insinuating Steiner was more concerned about the money he cost the team rather than his well-being. With not much happening for him regarding having a seat for the 2024 season, Schumacher still says he has had a lot to learn while working alongside Wolff.

2026 could pose as the more realistic season in terms of opportunities for the German driver. With Audi set to join the grid, they might benefit from the legendary Schumacher legacy being a part of their early days in F1. Schumacher, too, would greatly benefit from the opportunity as he will finally get to drive in F1 once again and hope to have a much better tenure than last time.

Audi no longer looking at Schumacher as their preferred driver

Yet another door closes in front of Schumacher’s eyes as he no longer remains Audi’s top choice driver when they debut in 2026. The German driver would have made for a desirable surname for the German carmaker, but that is no longer the case, as the latest entrants have identified Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz as their top target for the 2026 season. With the Spaniard’s contract running out at the end of 2024, we could see him on the sidelines for a year before coming back on the grid sporting Audi colors.

With yet another opportunity slipping out of his hands, Schumacher might wonder about his time as a reserve driver in F1. Should he choose to stay, the earliest possible date for him to land a seat on the grid lies somewhere in 2025. The more realistic approach for the legendary Michael Schumacher’s son would be to step away from the sport and try his luck in another variation of motor sporting events.