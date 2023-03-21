Who Will Play Ayrton Senna?: Netflix Reveals The Actor They Are Going To Cast For Miniseries

On Ayrton Senna’s birth anniversary, Netflix revealed the actor name that will play the legendary Brazilian driver in their upcoming miniseries. Back in 2020, Netflix confirmed that they would produce a miniseries called Senna.

This miniseries will reveal the life of the legendary three-time F1 world champion (1988, 1990, and 1991). Senna continues to be regarded as one of the best drivers of all time, even though almost three decades have passed since he tragically passed away.

Senna died as a result of a horrific car accident that took place during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. During his illustrious ten-year career (1984-94), the Brazilian won 41 races and finished on the podium on 80 occasions.

Netflix reveals Gabriel Leone will play Ayrton Senna in the Senna miniseries

Via a Tweet, Netflix confirmed that 29-year-old Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone would play Ayrton Senna in the Senna miniseries. Leone is famous in Brazil for his roles in the telenovela Hidden Truths and the internationally acclaimed film Dom.

Gabriel Leone will play Ayrton Senna in Senna, a six-episode series based on the life of Ayrton Senna, the world-famous Formula 1 icon. (📷 Raquel Espírito Santo / Netflix) pic.twitter.com/pVKPYyCk7p — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2023

It is pertinent to note that Leone is no stranger to starring in F1-related films. In an upcoming film titled Ferrari, which focuses on the life of Enzo Ferrari, Leone will play the role of former Spanish racer Alfonso de Portago.

Portago is a former Ferrari driver who raced for the Italian outfit in the 1956 and 1957 seasons. His stint with the team ended in 1957 when he died in a car crash.

Netflix provides details of the Senna miniseries

In September 2020, Netflix put out a statement to announce that they would be producing a miniseries on Ayrton Senna. While eight episodes were originally planned for the miniseries, it has since been reduced to six.

In their statement, Netflix revealed that the miniseries would help F1 fans get an insight into Senna’s personality and his familial relationships. The miniseries is shot in international locations and in the house that Senna grew up in.

The family also seems extremely excited to showcase the life of Aryton to the audiences, as revealed by the legendary Brazilian driver’s sister, Viviane. “The Senna family is committed to making this project something totally unique and unprecedented, said Viviane.