“Not for Christian to Decide”: F1 Journalists Stand Against Horner’s Demand to “Move On”

Christian Horner seems to have had enough of the spotlight on him for the last few weeks. This led to the Red Bull boss asking the media to “move on” from the recent allegations that rocked the F1 world. However, his demand for closure did sit well with journalists, who called the Briton out for his comments.

Laura Winter, Christian Hewgill, Bettywyn Glover, and Ellie Kime sat together in a recent episode of The Fast and The Curious podcast to discuss Horner’s ongoing saga. They disagreed with Horner’s demand to “move” past his controversy. Hewgill feels that it is up to the fans if they want to move past it or not.

Speaking about the same, Hewgill said, “The reality is when Christian Horner arrived at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend and said we need to move on now. The fact that so much of it is still unknown means that it’s not for Christian to decide when we move on. Formula 1 fans invest a lot of time and money into this sport. And they will decide when it’s time to move on.”

Glover, adding on the same, declined to stop talking about the controversy. She said “We’re not just going to sit here and ignore everything that’s happening. We can’t do that. So, Christian Horner, we’re not moving on. Thank you very much.”

Furthermore, the hosts also invited a fan to share her thoughts on this month-long ordeal. The fan named Kime, admitted that she was disappointed. At the same time, she wasn’t surprised with how everything unfolded.

How Christian Horner’s investigation came to a close

In the first week of February, a female employee at Red Bull reportedly accused Horner of inappropriate behavior at the workplace. Once the news broke, Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Racing took immediate cognizance of the situation and put Horner under investigation.

However, the outside world did not know what was happening and what the investigation was about. It was after an anonymous mail containing chats between Horner and the female employee was leaked, that everyone started to have an idea about the entire situation.

About 149 journalists and higher-ups at F1 and FIA received a Google Drive link containing screengrabs of the same. This urged the fans and renowned F1 entities such as Toto Wolff and Zak Brown to call for more transparency regarding the investigation.

Lewis Hamilton also pointed this out as he said the current situation is very serious for the sport. The seven-time world champion said that the ongoing Christian Horner ordeal is affecting everyone in F1. Other drivers, however, have refused to make impactful statements on the matter. For this, they have been called out.