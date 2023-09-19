Not Liam Lawson, but Aston Martin Driver Tipped To Replace Logan Sargeant at Williams

Logan Sargeant’s rookie F1 season has not gone according to plan, as he has failed to score a single point this season. Williams has been patient with Sargeant so far, but as of late, according to Blick, the Grove-based outfit is looking for replacements. While drivers like Liam Lawson have been linked to the team, Williams is reportedly already in talks with Aston Martin reserve, Felipe Drugovich.

Sargeant was one of F2’s most promising drivers. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to the hype so far in the 2023 season. To make matters worse for him, he leads the ‘world destructors’ championship’. His crashes have cost Williams a total of $2,794,000 so far.

Williams has scored 21 points so far this year. However, all those points have come from Alex Albon, with Sargeant failing to put in any noteworthy shift. For a team that is already focusing on the 2024 season, having a reliable driver is important. However, it seems like they are going to put their faith in another rookie now.

Logan Sargeant to be replaced very soon?

This season, we have already seen one driver get replaced midway. That was none other than AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries, who was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo. The honey badger then picked up an injury in Zandvoort, which led to Liam Lawson getting his maiden call up.

Because of Lawson’s impressive start to life in F1, many felt that Williams would line up the New Zealander rookie as their Sargeant replacement. However, they are looking at Felipe Drugovich instead, as per GP Fans.

Drugovich, who is currently fulfilling his duties as a reserve driver at Aston Martin won the F2 championship in 2022. There hasn’t been a lot of spotlight on him so far this year, but there is no doubt about the talent he possesses. In that case, where do Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant stand?

What about Liam Lawson and Sargeant?

For Sargeant, things don’t look too good at the moment. He hasn’t lived up to expectations, and unless he puts performs spectacularly in the last few rounds this season, he will most likely be sidelined. Additionally, there aren’t any open slots in F1, where he could make amends next season.

Lawson meanwhile, has a better shot at sticking around in F1. The Red Bull junior has been very impressive, and even scored two points in Singapore. On top of that, he also outqualified two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

For Williams, the decision to choose a driver as Sargeant’s replacement will not be easy, but they have talented stars like Drugovich and Lawson to choose from.