Not Teammates, Lando Norris Wants to Be the Max Verstappen of McLaren: “I Would Love to Be Able to Do a Similar Thing”

Before the drivers’ market imploded with the news of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move, McLaren made a significant announcement, confirming that Lando Norris had extended his contract with the team. Despite having two seasons remaining on his current deal, Norris has committed to Papaya overalls for the long haul, signing a new multi-year agreement that stretches into 2026 and beyond. But with the numerous opportunities that arrived and the looming question of him being in the Red Bull seat- are there regrets?

Advertisement

While Norris’ impressive talent would have undoubtedly attracted attention from other teams, Red Bull has often been cited as a potential alternative.

The decision to stay with McLaren reflects Norris’ commitment to the team and belief in a shared vision for the future. Martin Brundle, in a feature for Sky Sports, questioned Lando Norris about the possibility of teaming up with Verstappen.

Advertisement

Norris jokingly remarked, “I’d love to be! I’ll see if he wants to come to McLaren.” However, he quickly shifted to a serious note, emphasizing his desire to carve his path with McLaren and do what Verstappen did. “He’s kind of created his story with [Red Bull], and I would love to be able to do a similar thing with McLaren.”

Acknowledging that joining Red Bull might offer him a faster route to podium finishes and victories, Norris remains steadfast in his belief that his ambitions align best with McLaren’s long-term objectives. Lando Norris is conscious of the opportunities that arose in the driver market, but expresses no regrets about his decision to stay with McLaren, stating confidently, “I could wait and there were opportunities to go for but I was very happy…”

Lando Norris unconcerned by Max Verstappen

While Lando Norris refuses to be plagued by what could have been, he carries the same attitude while assessing Red Bull and Verstappen’s prowess this season. While Verstappen continues to clinch victories, Norris remains unfazed.

Verstappen’s triumphs in Bahrain were commanding, with a substantial lead of over 20 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in the season opener. The margin tightened in Saudi Arabia, falling under 10 seconds. Red Bull secured 1-2 finishes in both races, making their mark for the season.

Advertisement

Despite Red Bull’s dominance, Norris remains composed, highlighting the progress made by teams trailing behind. “No, I don’t think it was concerning at all honestly. I think yeah considering how much we’ve still been able to close the gap. “Norris pointed out that even in qualifying, Verstappen’s success wasn’t handed to him easily, indicating that there’s room for improvement and adjustment with Red Bull’s new car concept.

Once, again, it’s his confidence in his team that shines through Norris’ calm demeanor and indication of determination to bridge the gap and challenge Red Bull’s supremacy as the season progresses.