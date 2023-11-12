Old Rival Praises Lewis Hamilton for Continuing Futile Assault Against Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton won his last F1 race in 2021, following which, Red Bull took over from Mercedes as the most dominant team in F1. Max Verstappen has won three consecutive world titles, but as Fernando Alonso pointed out, Hamilton never gave up in the fight against Red Bull.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Alonso speaks about how Hamilton does not have the fastest car in F1 anymore. Despite that, he hasn’t given up and continues to make life for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit as tough as possible.

“He’s chasing Perez for P2 in the World Cup booth and he never gives up,” Alonso said as quoted by Racing News 365. “It motivates all of us to see how Lewis remains motivated after winning so many titles.”

Admittedly, Hamilton himself is desperate for Mercedes to return to winning ways. At 38 years old, time is running out for him to win his eighth world championship and move clear of Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton looking for Mercedes to get back to winning ways

The regulation changes ahead of the 2022 season hit Mercedes hard. The team that dominated between 2014 and 2020 found themselves struggling to get into the top three all of a sudden. For Hamilton too, this was unfamiliar territory.

Hamilton won a race in every year of his career, but in 2022, that streak broke. George Russell, his new teammate, did win the Sao Paolo GP, but Hamilton had to end the season without standing on the top step of the podium.

Hamilton and his fans expected 2023 to be better but unfortunately, the W14 was still not strong enough to compete for wins. In fact, this year, Hamilton, who has been much better than Russell has still not won a race. With just two races to go, it seems unlikely that this will change.

Earlier this season, Hamilton signed an extension with the Silver Arrows that will keep him at Brackley for two more years. The Brit will be hoping that Mercedes develop a car that can compete at the front, as he looks to win his eighth world championship before retiring from the sport.