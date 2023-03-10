“Personal Relationship Is No Longer There”: Helmut Marko Reveals Red Bull Has Corporatized Itself Since Dietrich Mateschitz Passed Away

Red Bull F1 team’s advisor Helmut Marko has opened up on how the passing away of Dietrich Mateschitz, one of the company’s co-founders, impacted him. Mateschitz, who died at the age of 78, played a huge role as a businessman in the energy drinks market and motorsports and other sports.

Other than owning Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, the parent Red Bull company also owns multiple teams in football (Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, etc.) and ice hockey (EC Red Bull Salzburg & EHC Red Bull München).

‘Didi was a visionary, had emotions’: Red Bull F1 advisor Marko

In an interview with speedweek.com, Helmut Marko explained how his relationship with the Red Bull F1 team changed after Dietrich Mateschitz passed away. “The direct, personal and friendly relationship is no longer there,” explained Marko.

The 79-year-old added that Mateschitz was someone who was a ‘visionary’ and had ’emotions,’ something he no longer sees within the team. When asked about his own future, Marko stated that he could ‘stop at any time’ and that he was not sure what the future holds for him either.

Dietrich Mateschitz made some of the best investments in sports

When speaking about Red Bull’s top sports teams, one cannot look beyond Red Bull Racing. From purchasing a failing Jaguar Racing (now Red Bull Racing) team in 2004 and transforming it into one of F1’s strongest sides, Dietrich Mateschitz undoubtedly left a legacy in motorsports.

The Milton Keynes outfit also enters the 2023 season as the reigning Constructors’ Champions, having dominated the last campaign. The team’s star driver, Max Verstappen, not only won his second consecutive world championship last year but also won a record 15 races.

Before their recent domination, the Milton Keynes outfit also dominated between 2010 and 2013, with Sebastian Vettel on the side. The German won four consecutive Drivers’ Championships, while the team won four consecutive Constructors’ Championships. Other than Red Bull’s success in motorsports, they have also achieved immense success in football, for example.

Under the leadership of Mateschitz, the energy drinks company also founded a club called RB Leipzig in 2009 and decided to purchase the license of SSV Markranstädt to play in the Oberliga, which is the fourth tier of German football.

Since then, the club has risen from strength to strength, and they finally got promoted to the Bundesliga, the top tier in German football, in 2016. Their rise did not stop there, as RB Leipzig also made it to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2020 and won the DFB-Pokal in 2022.

