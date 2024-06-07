Pierre Gasly Thanks Lewis Hamilton for “Disrupting the Laws” to Change F1’s Dark Reality

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has credited Lewis Hamilton for helping F1 drivers to express themselves freely. The Frenchman explained in a recent interview how the Briton often fought his way through all the ridicule he faced because of the various outfits he wore in the paddock. As a result of Hamilton going through these tough times, other drivers had it easy when they chose to flaunt their style in the paddock.

Speaking of the same, Gasly told GQ, “It was something that evolved, majorly thanks to Lewis [Hamilton], who broke the codes back then. [He was] kind of disrupting the laws of how things were at the time”.

Before Hamilton broke the laws, drivers were often told what to wear in the paddock. Most drivers often wore their team’s outfits due to sponsorship commitments. Since all the teams have multiple sponsors, these companies often require the drivers to wear their side’s outfits.

Despite the same, Hamilton chose to break the law. He often wore designer outfits despite knowing that several former F1 drivers, who were never accustomed to such apparel choices, would probably mock him.

Hamilton is not a stranger to breaking laws, as the FIA also threatened to take action against him once. That instance took place when the FIA introduced a jewelry ban by citing drivers’ safety. However, Hamilton, in typical fashion, ignored the ban and instead flaunted as much jewelry as he possibly could back then.

FIA fined Lewis Hamilton $26,000 once for not adhering to their jewelry ban

Soon after the FIA introduced a jewelry ban back in 2022, Lewis Hamilton turned up to the Singapore Grand Prix press conference by wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces, and two earrings. The Briton was not done defying the FIA’s ban on jewelry just then.

Ahead of the main race, he also chose to refit his nose piercing. As a result of the same, the FIA fined the Briton $26,000. Hamilton then explained in detail why he decided to ignore the ban. During the press conference, he stated,

“I would say it’s worrying. We’ve got so much bigger fish to fry. I’m vegan so we don’t fry fish, but you know what I mean! With all due respect. I mean, it’s kind of crazy to think that with everything that’s going on in the world, that is a focus for people”.

While Hamilton has defied the FIA’s rules on various occasions, he has also worked alongside them several times. The seven-time F1 champion has always remained adamant that the motorsport governing body must focus on far more important issues rather than introduce rules for ‘trivial’ matters such as their ban on jewelry.