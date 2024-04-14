Serena Williams And Michael Jordan Changed The Course Of Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s Career

Lewis Hamilton may be moving to Ferrari in 2025, but at 39, the Briton is nearing his final years in F1. Having achieved his ultimate childhood dream of racing in F1, one would think the Briton would be content with himself. However, the reality couldn’t be more opposite. Nearing his retirement, Hamilton is now wary of what’s to come next as he prepares for life after F1. Feeling unfulfilled with achievements in the sport, Hamilton looked for guidance from elites such as Serena Williams and Michael Jordan.

Speaking to GQ, Hamilton revealed how he sought advice from legendary athletes who have now retired. The Mercedes driver wanted to better understand how he could prepare for the ‘afterlife’ as a sporting champion.

“I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan. Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired—or some that are still in competition—and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next.”, the Briton said.

Some people even told Hamilton that they didn’t plan for life after retirement and it ended in chaos. The seven-time champion had also felt lost at times, and there was a “void” in him that needed filling.

Many others also encountered a similar problem and rushed to fill it. In doing so, they filled it with the wrong thing, which added to their problems. Hence, Hamilton now understands that he needs to fill the void but needs to find his way patiently.

Having reached the realization, the 39-year-old remains committed to finding fulfillment beyond the confines of F1. Determined to prepare for life after racing, Hamilton has set his sights on fashion and film. A hint of his upcoming fashion plans came recently when Briton announced his plans at the GQ Global Creativity Awards. Until then, his focus remains on being successful in F1.

Lewis Hamilton always wanted to retire with Ferrari

Back in 2015, Hamilton spoke to McLaren’s communications director, Matt Bishop, about his desire to race for Ferrari. The British driver revealed he wanted to secure a championship with the Italian outfit before calling it quits with F1. While the conversation took place nearly a decade ago, Bishop only lifted the lid off it recently.

He waited for nine long years to let the cat out of the bag once Hamilton’s move to Ferrari became official. Per Hamilton, it would be the perfect way to round off his career, having won championships with McLaren and Mercedes.

Once he was done racing, Hamilton told Bishop about his desire to pursue music. He also had “other plans” back then, which remained a secret. With his retirement still a few years away, all of the focus is currently on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

The Briton has not won a race since 2021, and Mercedes looks unlikely to vie for a race win in 2024. Meanwhile, Ferrari is consistently closing in on the gap to Red Bull and stands as their closest competitor. Hence, fans hope to see Hamilton return to winning ways, potentially even picking up the drivers’ championship for a record eighth time.