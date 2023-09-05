Sergio Perez’s Family Man Persona Could Cost Him Red Bull Seat as Marko Uses ‘Fourth Child’ as Excuse

Sergio Perez is known as a family man and has a happy, supportive family. Perez and his wife announced earlier this year, that they are ready to welcome their fourth child to the world. His father, Antonio Perez Garibay, is also well-known among F1 fans for being a passionate supporter of the Guadalajara-born driver. However, Red Bull Racing’s chief advisor, Helmut Marko, recently criticized Sergio Perez’s performances and his age, before adding his family as a bane to his career.

Perez and his wife have three children, and are now happily awaiting the arrival of their fourth. Sergio Perez and his wife Carola Martinez have three children at the moment, named Sergio, Carlota, and Emilio. The red bull driver has also said that his family is his “number one priority”, and he always makes sure to spend time with them when he is away from the F1 track.

However, Helmut Marko’s comments are implying that Perez’s age and family situation could be viewed as disadvantage when it comes to his future at the team.

Sergio Perez being a family man may jeopardize his Red Bull future

Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s advisor, recently made statements that fueled rumors surrounding Perez’s potential exit. Marco has criticized Perez’s work and age, calling him inconsistent and old-fashioned. Marko also added that Perez is expecting a fourth child and has other interests that don’t align with their own.

Marco went on to say that Sergio Perez’s mistakes had a huge impact on his chances of competing for the championship. The 80-year-old describes the Mexican driver’s mistakes as “silly mistakes” which ultimately led to the huge gap that he has with Max Verstappen in the standings at the moment.

In the world of Formula One, drivers are generally considered to be at their peak in their early to mid-20s. Marko for one, may hold the belief that Perez’s best years are behind him.

Max Verstappen praises Perez’s family first Approach

Max Verstappen has praised Sergio Perez for his family first approach. The Dutch admits that winning races in F1 isn’t everything. Verstappen and Perez are Red Bull teammates and have developed a good relationship both on and off the track. Recently, Verstappen said that he was impressed with Perez’s balance between racing career and family life.

The two-time world champion also said that he admires Perez’s commitment to his family. This is something that he believes, makes his teammate a better driver.

Verstappen said, “When you are happy in your personal life, it shows on the track and Sergio is a good example of that.”