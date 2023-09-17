“So Just Sorry”: George Russell Issues Apology to Mercedes for Missing Race Win by Half a Car’s Length

The second half of the Singapore GP saw George Russell and Mercedes gear up for what would have been their first win of the season. At one point, they were very close to the win as Russell was a few car lengths away from overtaking both Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. However, an unfortunate crash nearing the end of the race saw everything get jeopardized, and according to Sky Sports F1, Russell apologized to his team for it.

After Alpine’s Esteban Ocon retired from the race, a virtual safety car was deployed. Using this opportunity, the Silver Arrows decided to adopt an alternate strategy. They had a pair of fresh medium tire sets available. Hence, the fitted newer rubber on both Russell and Hamilton’s cars, giving them a significant advantage in the closing stage.

With the new set of tires, the W14s of Russell and Hamilton were rapid and were vying for the win despite having a confident Carlos Sainz up front. Nevertheless, instead of a 1-2 finish, they ended up ending their outing with Hamilton in P3, and Russell getting a DNF.

Russell disappointed after crashing into the wall, is “sorry”

There were tremendous expectations on Russell’s shoulders as the Brackley-based outfit was banking on him for the win. However, under extreme pressure, the British driver crumbled and made a very costly error, which spoiled his and Mercedes’ evening.

Talking about this, he said as per Sky Sports F1, “No words to be honest. Such a long, physical race. Difficult to keep concentration. I think we were half a car’s length from winning the race had I got past Lando when I had the opportunity, I think we would have been able to get past Carlos.”

“Then just the last lap, a millimeter lapse of concentration and game over. So just sorry to the whole team,” the Mercedes driver further asserted. Nevertheless, their rivals Ferrari didn’t really have a perfect day, despite claiming the win.

Ferrari lost out on having a perfect day in Singapore

Even though Ferrari claimed their first win since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, their Marina Bay Circuit race was left incomplete due to a pitstop blunder.

Leclerc, who started his race in P3 easily had the chance of a podium finish if not a perfect 1-2. However, during the first pitstop, poor timing caused the Monegasque to fall behind. In the end, Leclerc finished the race in P4.

The Ferrari star was initially given the charge to defend Russell and if possible move up to P2. However, due to tire wear and the Mercedes driver’s superior medium tires, it was not possible. In the end, he had to let George Russell and Lewis Hamilton go uncontested.