Starting His 18th Season in F1, Lewis Hamilton Explains His ‘Love-Hate Relationship’ With the Sport

Lewis Hamilton is the second oldest driver on the F1 grid after Fernando Alonso and is about to enter the 18th season in the sport in 2024. He has seen the highest of highs in the sport, and now at the age of 39, looks back on his ‘love-hate’ relationship with it.

Hamilton said to Formula 1 Magazine,

“I never thought that after such a long time in Formula 1, I would still feel the same love for the sport. It is a love-hate relationship, at times you love it more than at others. I think there comes a point when you’ve had enough. But the love is still there.”

With seven world championships and 103 race wins, Hamilton achieved more than what anyone could, or could think of. But despite his highs, he has faced some pretty harsh moments. For example, in 2021, he lost out on his eighth world title to Max Verstappen, heartbreakingly and controversially. Thus, the hate adds to his love. In the coming months, frustration would keep piling up for Hamilton.

The 2022 regulations affected Mercedes drastically and Hamilton did not hold back from blaming the team for not listening to him. His faith did not die out, and he remained loyal to Mercedes, signing a new contract that will keep him in Brackley for two more seasons.

How did the new regulation slow Lewis Hamilton down?

Lewis Hamilton was a menace for his rivals during the turbo-hybrid era. That baton of dominance now, rests in Max Verstappen’s hands, and Hamilton has failed to win a race for over two years now. While Verstappen continues to chase new records, Hamilton has to be content with P2 or P3 finishes.

In 2023, Hamilton’s only P1 was in the form of a pole position, which is staggering considering his accolades in the past. But there is little he can do, as Mercedes seem nowhere near to being as strong as Red Bull.

As things stand, Hamilton wants to go back to winning ways, no matter what. He believes in his team and has been providing thorough input on what they need to do. In 2024, toppling Red Bull could be difficult, but the Silver Arrows see it as a realistic aim for the 2025 season.

Hamilton’s contract runs till 2025, and he will be 41 by then. Maybe he will extend his deal again, maybe he won’t. But Hamilton surely wants to compete for and win his eighth title before that.