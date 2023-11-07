U2 Invoke Their Inner F1 Spirit Animals With Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and More at Las Vegas Show

After a gruelling race weekend in Brazil, F1 finally moves to the most anticipated race on the calendar, Las Vegas GP. As the race in Sin City arrives closer, excitement and anticipation increase multiple-fold. Now, renowned rock band U2 jumped on the bandwagon to bring more allure to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

U2 used the immense allure of the upcoming F1 event in the United States to give the fans an unexpected crossover. Bono, the lead singer of the Irish band, used this opportunity to give special shoutouts to the sport and some of its star drivers.

It all started with Max Verstappen, the defending champion, whom Bono introduced with a drum roll. Following him, Bono introduced Lewis Hamilton, who had the bass introduction and called the seven-time world champion the most elegant man on the track.

Along with them, Bono had the Monaco model on the guitar as Ferrari star boy Charles Leclerc’s introduction. Last but not least, it was time for Daniel Ricciardo as Bono introduced him to country music and metal.

Fans react as F1 gets an unprecedented collaboration with U2

As U2 and Bono linked F1, Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, and Ricciardo up in an unexpected way, fans went gaga over them. As they could not contain their excitement, they began posting their thoughts on the unprecedented tie-up on X, formerly Twitter.

Given below are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site:

@Stefanie had a surprised reaction to Bono’s introduction of Hamilton, Leclerc, and Ricciardo.

@fearIesswalls is happy to have THE IT boy Leclerc in the mix.

@bella knows how Ricciardo is going to react as he listens to Bono.

@TRAcee loved how Bono introduced Hamilton ahead of the Las Vegas GP.

@U2 hands over the LasVegas stage to Formula 1, the band’s lead vocalist description of @LewisHamilton is beautiful..We will take it!🫶🏾 https://t.co/awDRWR9eoQ

All in all, the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is on a whole different level of expectations, both from fans’ and celebrities’ perspectives.