“We’re Winning It All This Year”: Ferrari’s Glamorous 2024 Car Leaves Tifosi Manifesting Return of Glory

“If it was a beauty pageant, we just lost”, said Christian Bale’s character in the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, looking at the Scuderia’s 1966 Le Mans car. That could not be truer as Ferrari has once again delighted F1 fans with a glamorous livery of their 2024 F1 car. The Italian outfit unveiled the SF-24 in a short video on February 13 and has left the Tifosi drooling with the new car’s look. So much so that the Tifosi have already started manifesting victories coming in the 2024 season for Ferrari in the new challenger.

Advertisement

The SF-24 livery draws inspiration from Ferrari’s 2023 499p HyperCar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It has a brighter shade of Scarlet red with yellow and white pinstripes along the side of the car. They have minimized any usage of black or exposed carbon fiber, with only some carbon fiber visible on the rear side of the side pod from the top angle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1757359460966940794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The car overall looks great and is receiving positive responses from the fans too. Many fans have been theorizing that the Ferrari livery could be one of the best this season after they revealed the Le Mans inspiration. Several fans reacted to the SF-24 livery on Twitter (now X).

One fan @fake_engineer7 manifested how glory could return to Maranello via the 2024 car. He said, “We’re winning it all this year. Charles Leclerc, 2024 drivers champion”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fake_engineer7/status/1757359670237569458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Charles Leclerc would also love for that prediction to be true. Regardless even if Ferrari wins a handful of races this year, it would delight the Tifosi a lot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ManozPandey2/status/1757359680727457879?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Idedj/status/1757366454905651295?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The car looks quick and possibly is fulfilling the “95% new” claim by Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jMarcFly/status/1757363156211401199?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ferrari goes all in with the paint on the 2024 car amid carbon fiber liveries

Most other teams have been inculcating some black elements in their liveries to save some weight. Apparently, shedding paint helps teams to gain lap time. Although, Ferrari has gone all in with the paint to produce an awesome livery.

Except for Aston Martin and Williams, all other teams have some predominant areas of exposed carbon fiber. While even Aston and now Ferrari have some of the exposed carbon fiber, most of the visible angles don’t showcase it.

On top of that, the traditional red paint scheme certainly becomes eye-catching, making the SF-24 stand out. This year, the Le Mans livery inspiration has just elevated the Italian team’s car looks.

This also suggests that as the Scuderia may have kept their car weight in check that allowed them to have almost all of their car painted. There were reports that the SF-24 had managed to come at the minimum weight requirement of 798 kg, after being overweight in the last two seasons.

So, fans would also expect that a fresher, brighter Ferrari car would also be faster this year. Being the only non-Red Bull team to win a race in 2023, there are high expectations from the Prancing Horse. Having signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025, Ferrari will want to take one step closer to championship contention this season, to set itself up for next year.