“With Bullet Proof Windows”: Max Verstappen Wasn’t the Only Driver to Have Massive Security in Mexico; Reveals Veteran F1 Photographer

The recently concluded Mexico City GP saw Max Verstappen taking security guards for his safety. He was the driver with the most security, along with homeboy Sergio Perez. However, according to Kym Illman, all the drivers had heavy security during the race weekend.

Mexico, known for its notoriety, might have been very unsafe for the drivers to have no security. Furthermore, the crowd was very enthusiastic; therefore, no chances were taken to ramp up the security of the drivers and personnel.

Talking about this, Illman said, as per his own YouTube video, “Security is a big issue here. Almost all the drivers arrived in Chevrolet Suburbans, with bulletproof windows, with security and that security came into the tracks with them.”

Following this, Illman also revealed that it was not only the driver who had to take security but Helmut Marko as well. This was because of his comments against Perez that put him at a very high risk. Nevertheless, the 2023 Mexico City GP wasn’t a very smooth race in the end for the Mexican fans.

How did the 2023 Mexico City GP go?

This year’s race in Mexico saw the local boy Sergio Perez leave the track without a point. Sadly, he didn’t even get to finish the race as he tangled with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who saw him fly out of the race.

As much as the Mexican driver hated to go out of the race, so did the crowd. This enraged the local supporters of the race and left a bad taste in Mexican fans. Following this, Leclerc became an instant villain, and there were constant boos even though Perez cleared the air from his side.

Furthermore, tension trickled as a Ferrari fan was allegedly attacked by a Red Bull and especially a Perez fan. This was the repercussion of the Drivers’ on-track clashes. The fan caught hitting the other fan was banned for life from attending races in the circuit.

Nevertheless, the Mexico City GP race saw Max Verstappen take the win yet again. With that, he claimed 16 race wins in a single season, which itself is a record. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were the other drivers on the podium of the race.