When 12 times Grammy Award winner welcomed Ayrton Senna after his last win at the1993 Australian GP

The Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner calls F1 legend Ayrton Senna on stage during the 1993 Australian Grand Prix’s post-concert.

Ayrton Senna was present at Tina Turner’s concert in Australia back in 1993. Sadly, it was the last time Adelaide would see the F1 legend celebrating.

Senna is a three times World Champion and drove 161 Formula One races. An icon in the sport, he was an iconic personality outside the sport as well.

So much so that, 12 times Grammy Award-winning musician Tina Turner could not stop appreciating the driver on stage. She is also known as the queen of ‘rock and roll’.

Turner’s biggest hits include What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Best, Private Dancer, etc. The American singer is surely a fan of Formula One!

“The Best” – Tina Turner appreciates Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna won the 1993 Australian Grand Prix in style. In his McLaren Ford, he finished 9 seconds ahead of William’s duo Alain Prost and Damon Hill.

Right after the 1993 Australian Grand Prix, Tina Turner had her moment to shine with her musical performance. She sang her iconic hits entertaining the Adelaide crowd.

Before performing her song ‘the best’, she called out Senna from backstage. She was so excited to see the Brazilian driver as she questioned the crowd about who this person was.

Turner had a jaw-dropping while Senna was standing right beside her. Moreover, she repeated the term, ‘the best’ acknowledging that the three times World Champion is the best driver in the world.

‘Simply the Best!’ Race winner Ayrton Senna appears on stage with Tina Turner at the post race concert. Australian GP, Adelaide, 7th November 1993 #F1https://t.co/d4LCinVuq1 pic.twitter.com/aYvEX72LqR — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) November 7, 2020

