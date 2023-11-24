Fans Call on MrBeast, as Squid Games: The Challenge Contestants Consider Legal Action Against Netflix

Squid Games: The Challenge is a recently released reality show by Netflix which is based on the renowned Korean Netflix series “Squid Games”. The original series smashed several records upon its release with more than 265 million viewers and billions of viewing hours in total.

However, Netflix faced multiple issues while filming for the Squid Games: The Challenge reality show. Reports claimed that while filming the “Red Light, Green Light” segment of the reality show the contestants had to hold stressful positions in freezing temperatures. Such harsh circumstances allegedly led to hypothermia and nerve damage-related injuries in a number of contestants.

Upon digging further for information, it was revealed that three contestants required immediate medical help during the filming of the reality show. The contestants also claimed in a recent interview that they had to face inhumane filming conditions. They also explained the insane work schedule in which they prepped for eight hours daily before filming the games.

According to the contestants on the show, there were times when scenes were filmed in temperatures ranging below 32°F which is considered to be freezing levels. Further revelations included that the contestants were not paid to participate in the show while only one of 456 would win a massive cash prize of $4.56 million.

It was almost a year after filming that the contestants asked for compensation against alleged injuries during the filming process. They have also threatened to take Netflix to court but the show spokesperson confirmed that no lawsuits have been filed as of yet.

Fans insist Netflix should have taken MrBeast on board

YouTube sensation James Stephen “MrBeast” Donaldson came up with the idea to create a shorter version of the Squid Games reality competition and brought it to reality a year before Netflix had thought about it. He had 456 contestants, and the winner ended up walking home with $456,000. Naturally, MrBeast’s Squid Games reality competition turned out to be way more popular than the one created by Netflix, and the video currently has more than 535 million views and 17 million likes on YouTube.

After the success of the Squid Games and MrBeast’s Olympics videos on the main channel, the YouTube sensation wanted a production house to provide him with a contract and finances in order to create the biggest reality competitive show in the world. Hence, in the light of the Squid Games: The Challenge fiasco, the YouTuber’s fans insisted that Netflix should have got MrBeast onboard for the show. Nevertheless, MrBeast is yet to respond to the incident.