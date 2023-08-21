Will streaming platforms fund MrBeast for his biggest game show? The Twitter community gives him massive ideas to make this happen

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is currently one of the greatest YouTubers on Earth. His latest video Beast Games, had the potential to become one of the largest IRL events. So MrBeast proceeded to ask various streaming platforms if they could fund him to make the biggest game show ever.

Advertisement

MrBeast is known to come up with some of the craziest video ideas. That is how he was able to achieve 177 million subscribers on his channel, with at least 100 million views for each video. He also recently made a world record by achieving the highest number of views on a YouTube video in 24 hours.

So are streaming platforms ready to accept MrBeast’s idea and help him create the biggest game show? Nonetheless, the Twitter community gave him some incredible ideas. So let’s dive in to know what they had to say.

Advertisement

Twitter community gives MrBeast massive ideas to make the biggest game show possible

MrBeast announced on August 13, 2023, that he will be uploading the biggest video. He flew in people from each and every country in the world to compete in a series of games. He named his gaming event Beast Games, and the video has already garnered 71 million views in just a day. Zachpogrob on Twitter stated that this could become a massive IRL event that could blow several other gaming events out of the water.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/zachpogrob/status/1692968461578756373?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast accepted his idea and asked various streaming platforms if they could fund his budget. He also added that he could easily make the biggest game show. Rumble live streaming platform was the first to respond and asked on Twitter, “What’s the budget?” Although other platforms have not responded yet, the Twitter community had multiple ideas to put forward.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1692968962307321931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rumblevideo/status/1693003263178571802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Numerous people asked MrBeast to talk to Elon Musk. They stated that this game show should become an X (Twitter) exclusive event. While multiple other users also added that Elon Musk will surely be down to support and provide the funds MrBeast needs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jamielauder_/status/1692973334634406057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MTGrepp/status/1692970187954221224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

People also called out multiple other streaming platforms and production companies to acknowledge this offer. They stated that it would be a big opportunity for YouTube and Netflix. Twitter User Denver asked Netflix via comments to do the right thing. Another commenter asked Netflix to let PrimeVideo know that it’s already in the works.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dvaldivia/status/1692970080307438069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thatdenverguyYT/status/1692970608043130903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While people were giving out their thoughts, some wondered if MrBeast has not already received an offer. A commenter even claimed he was surprised that MrBeast had not gotten any deal even after a ton of Tweets about the show.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBooshot/status/1692973757109764371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast is currently the most subscribed individual YouTuber on Earth. Click here to know how MrBeast Feastables became one of the greatest competitors for the renowned chocolate company Hershey’s.