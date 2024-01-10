10 Icons Predicted to be Part of EA FC 24 Team of The Year (TOTY)

It’s time for EA FC 24 fans to meet the Ultimate Team Team of the Year. The iconic soccer game by Electronic Arts is no longer known as FIFA, but it is the same game at the core. So, the TOTY promo has found its way into the new Ultimate Team of the post-FIFA era.

Team of the Year is an annual Ultimate Team campaign to celebrate a great year of soccer. EA Sports has recently unveiled the male and female nominees for fans to vote for the EA FC 24 TOTY. However, this grand celebration is not limited to modern-day players, as it also includes legends of the sport. The following are the ten Icon TOTYs that could soon be available in Ultimate Team.

Patrick Vieira (89-Rated CM)

The Frenchman is an Arsenal legend and a successful box-to-box midfielder who captained the London-based club to glory, including the iconic Invincible 2003/04 Premier League run. He has an 88-rated Base Icon card in Ultimate Team, but he could be upgraded to a rating of 89 as a TOTY Icon.

Rio Ferdinand (92-Rated CB)

Ferdinand is a renowned soccer pundit, but he is also a legend of the sport. The former Manchester United defender is one of the most decorated English players, winning six Premier League and 14 other titles. The center-back is part of EA FC 24 as an 88-rated Base Icon and could get a 92-rated TOTY Icon.

Laurent Blanc (93-Rated CB)

One of the greatest center-backs in history, and was a key player on the French national team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000. Blanc represented many big-name clubs like Montpellier and Marseille. Fans can also use this legend in Ultimate Team as an 88-rated Base Icon and could be part of TOTY Icons as a 93-rated player.

Xavi Hernandez (93-Rated CM)

The 2010 World Cup winner is one of the most celebrated midfielders in soccer. Aside from international success, this Barcelona manager also helped the Catalan giants win many titles as a player. Fans could use his excellent playmaking skills in Ultimate Team using his 90-rated Base Icon card. However, he could soon be upgraded to a 93-rated TOTY Icon.

Homare Sawa (94-Rated CM)

Sawa is the most successful Japanese women’s player, who captained her national team to World Cup glory in 2011. With the introduction of female players to the Ultimate Team in E FC 24, fans got to use this legendary midfielder thanks to the 91-rated Base Icon card. She could soon also become part of the inaugural women’s TOTY Icon with a 94-rated card.

Mia Hamm (95-Rated ST)

The American Icon is one of the most successful strikers in women’s football. She helped the United States win two FIFA World Cups and is the third-highest international goalscorer. Amongst the women Icons introduced in EA FC 24, Hamm was one of them with a 93-rated card. She might also join the TOTY Icon promo as a 95-rated striker.

Iker Casillas (95-Rated GK)

Casillas was a wall in front of goal for Spain and Real Madrid for many years. He helped his club and country to many titles, including the 2010 World Cup. Moreover, he has the most clean sheets in UCl history. The Spaniard was included in EA FC 24 as a 90-rated Base Icon and 92-rated Thunderstruck Icon. He might get another Icon soon, the 95-rated TOTY edition.

Bobby Charlton (95-Rated CAM)

The Englishman is among the greatest soccer players to have played the sport. The 1996 World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner is among the highest goalscorers for England and Manchester United. He was included in EA FC 24 as a 92-rated Base Icon. However, some reports are suggesting he would join the TOTY promo as a 95-rated Icon.

Ronaldo (95-Rated ST)

No one needs an introduction to the original Ronaldo, or “The Phenomenon,” who is one of the best strikers in history. The Brazilian was known as an absolute goalscoring machine and led Brazil to World Cup glory thrice. EA FC 24 fans can utilize his scoring abilities in Ultimate Team via 94-rated Base Icon cards. Moreover, R9 could be included in TOTY Icon as a 95-rated striker.

Franck Ribery (96-Rated LM)

The Frenchman is a legend for Bayern Munich, he won five doubles and one treble with the German giants. He is referred to as one of the great left-wingers due to his fast and tricky dribbling style. This legendary soccer star deserves to be part of the upcoming TOTY Icon, where his 88-rated Base card could be upgraded to 96-rated.

These are the ten soccer legends who are rumored to be joining the upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) Icon series. Who are the Icons you would like to see getting a TOTY edition?