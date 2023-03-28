Is the GTA Online Meth Lab worth it? Setup costs and profits detailed

With the conclusion of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, the drug trade has expanded into new territories. Players can now deal Acid for more income, alongside their other illicit businesses. One of these older businesses is the Meth Lab that players can acquire via the Motorcycle Club. Here’s how to get one, how much it costs, and how to turn a sizable profit on it.

GTA Online Meth Lab guide

A Meth Lab can be procured from the laptop present in the Motorcycle Club office that players have purchased. Once there, players must log into the Open Road Network on the laptop before navigating to the businesses section. Here, players will find four potential locations for their Meth Lab that vary in price:

Grand Senora Desert – $910,000

Paleto Bay – $1,024,800

Terminal – $1,365,000

El Burro Heights – $1,729,000

The first two locations are considered “rural” while the other two are “city” locations. This matters because Sell mission payouts are determined by how far players are travelling to deliver the product. If delivering in the same locale, the max payout is $238,000 and delivering to the further location gives $357,000.

Getting this max payout requires players to invest in upgrades that speed up production. Here’s a breakdown of every upgrade, its cost, and what it achieves:

Security Upgrade: Reduces the rate of random events where the Meth Lab and the product is attacked for $513,000

Equipment Upgrade: Increases production speed for $1,100,000

Staff Upgrade: Increases production speed further for $331,500

Getting the upgrades for the Meth Lab is essential to get substantial income from the Meth Lab. GTA Online players who don’t upgrade their lab will only make a max profit of $255,000 per sale. Compared to the fully upgraded payout of $357,000 and considering the added risk of raids, players should prioritize maxing out their labs.