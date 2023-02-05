Ludwig nominates Fuslie for Best Roleplay Streamer for The Streamer Awards 2023

Voting for The Streamer Awards 2023 has started and various streamers have been nominated for multiple categories. During a live stream, Ludwig was making his picks and was unsure about who to vote for in the RP streaming category.

After a lot of deliberation, the YouTube streamer voted for Fuslie and had an interesting take on why she deserved his vote.

Ludwig votes for Fuslie as RP streamer of the year 2023



During a recent live stream, Ludwig was teaching his audience how to vote for The Streamer Awards 2023 and in the process, was also putting in his own votes. When it came to the best Role Play steamer, the YouTube-signed content creator seemed a little confused and said:

“Best Roleplay streamer… Who is the best Role Play streamer… Aaaaaaa… Who is the best Role Play streamer…”

After thinking for a brief moment, he said that not a lot of people do RP anymore and the ones who started RP have now stopped. He then continued to mention Fuslie, who has been constant in her RP streams. He said:

“The only person I still watch who does GTA RP is … Most people quit, who are in my sphere… Well, then there are GTA people who never quit… Like Buddha and Anthony.”

After being unsure about Buddha, he finally took Fuslie’s name and voted for her. He continued saying:

“The thing that I like about Fuslie’s role is that she does RP in games that don’t even require roleplaying. Like for example, on Valorant she has been roleplaying as bot-frag for… Like the entire fucking year.”

How to vote for The Streamer Awards 2023?

To be eligible in a category, content creators have to meet a few prerequisites. After the conditions are met, they will be eligible to be a part of the Awards 2023. As per the website, the streamers have to have streamed for 200 hours in total and 100 hours in the category they want to be put in. To vote for your favorite streamers, people can visit thestreamerawards.com and cast their votes.

