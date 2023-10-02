The Best Meta Loadouts To Use in Warzone 2 Season 6

Warzone 2 Season 6 update is out now and the meta has changed considerably from last season. We are going to take a look at the best loadouts in Warzone 2 in the current season.

The meta is completely changing around Warzone 2 weapons. The aim of the developers for this update was to ensure that any single weapon does not get much of the spotlight. They have managed to do exactly that in this update. They also ensured the new weapons shine as the ISO 9mm and TR 76 Geist make their debut.

However, they are not at the apex of the weapon tier list. This piece will look at the best of the best in the game and see why they have changed ever since the patch notes hit the servers. Let us take a look at six of the best weapons you can use in Warzone 2 Season 6.

The weapons we are about to rank are some of the best when it comes to firepower, maneuverability, and control. They are ranked in terms of usefulness in their respective ranges because they excel in those scenarios. Other ranking factors are lethality, bullet velocity, speed, mobility, and versatility in other ranges outside of their dominion.

These weapons are going to be useful no matter the game mode. Battle Royale, Resurgence, DMZ, you name it. They are at the apex of their respective classes and perform like that as well. We recommend trying multiple combinations of these weapons out together to see which ones fit the best. Let us get right into the list and look at the best weapon loadouts in Warzone 2.

6. Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 has not been in the running for quite a while despite being a good Battle Rifle. The reason is that it was overshadowed by other BRs in the category such as the TAQ-V and the Cronen Squall. However, the Season 6 Patches made sure that this weapon sees the limelight again. Useful in both semi and automatic firing modes, it is shaping up to be one of the best weapons in the game.

The biggest weakness this weapon has is its recoil pattern across ranges. That is why, equipping attachments that control the recoil is a must for this weapon.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Any Optic is going to work for this weapon loadout. Most professional players prefer to use the Aim OP-V4 for long-range weapons due to its clear line of sight. It slightly helps with managing visual recoil as well. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum because it increases the likelihood of fighting and winning against multiple enemies at the same time. It also helps when you are fighting enemies in longer ranges since it will give you more bullets to use.

You wouldn’t want an enemy to get away just because you ran out of ammo right? Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 since it helps you control the weapon and increase stability. The attachment boosts recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy.

Now, for the Barrel, we will use the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel. It boosts hip-fire accuracy, bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread-40. This is a crucial muzzle that controls both horizontal and vertical recoil which helps in engaging enemies in longer ranges and staying accurate.

5. ISO 9mm

The newest SMG introduced in Warzone 2, the ISO 9mm has become one of the best close-range weapons in recent memory, quickly becoming the rival of both the ISO 45 and the Lachmann Sub. The weapon excels at close and medium-range gunfights but burns through ammo quite quickly due to its fast fire rate. That is why, enhancing the fundamentals, controlling the recoil, and improving mobility even further is the goal with this loadout.

The same will be the goal for every other SMG on this list.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

The Cronen Mini Pro is to SMGs what the Aim OP-V4 is to Assault Rifles and BRs. It is one of the most versatile Optics to use and helps to track enemies effectively due to its simplicity. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum because this weapon burns through ammo. That is why, you will need the extra bullets to either finish off enemies or face new ones. The 9mm Hollowpoint ammunition is going to slow down the enemies so that they do not escape.

The crippling power rounds in those Hollowpoint shots slow down the tactical sprint of enemies. The VLK LZR 7MW increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed in addition to aiming stability. So you are getting control and mobility in one attachment. We recommend using this for most SMGs.

The last attachment will be the Demo Fade Tac stock to increase the speed of the weapon. The attachment boosts sprint speed and strafing speed. This will help you be more agile in gunfights so that you can flank and move around quickly to avoid enemy bullets and catch them off guard.

4. ISO 45

Even though most of the under-used SMGs have received buffs, the ISO 45 still holds up to most of them. It is one of the fastest shooting weapons in the game and thrives in close-quarters combat. That is why, we recommend using this weapon in your secondary slot by equipping Overkill whenever you have a long-range weapon like the MCPR or the Lachmann 762.

Its strengths are its fire rate, mobility, and stability. It fulfills its job really well as an SMG which is the reason why it is relatively high on this list and has maintained its ranking in the meta weapons.

Attachments

Magazine : 45-Round Drum

: 45-Round Drum Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Barrel : 7″ Ex Raptor-V2

: 7″ Ex Raptor-V2 Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

We start off this loadout with the 45-Round Drum since we will need the extra ammo to combat multiple enemies. Follow that up with the Demo Fade Tac Stock. As we mentioned earlier, it increases the sprint speed and aim walking speed of the weapon. This can help you immensely in the gunfight since you’ll be much more comfortable moving around while ADSing.

The EXP Shear is one of the most unique Rear Grip attachments out there and is often under-used. However, it provides two fundamental stat bonuses in the form of ADS and sprint-to-fire boosts. Follow that up with the 7″ Ex Raptor-V2. The attachment increases the ADS speed, and movement speed and betters hip-recoil control. These bonuses are essential in close quarters.

Finish off the loadout with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider. It steadies the recoil and hides the muzzle flash from enemies so that you can hide in the shadows. The iron sights of the ISO 45 is quite clean. Therefore you do not need an Optic per se, but you can replace the Muzzle with an Optic if you are not used to having a naked iron sight.

3. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is one of the best weapons to use in terms of fire rate and mobility. It has been the best SMG in the game ever since the earlier seasons. That is why, every professional player strives by this weapon and uses it in their matches. It is stable, reliable, and gets the job done in close ranges.

We recommend this as a go-to weapon for Sniper Support. Let us look at the loadout and see what it has to offer.

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

We start off with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser for the ADS and sprint to fire speed increase along with the aiming stability. This will help us in close to medium-range gunfights. We also recommend using the 9mm Overpressured +P Ammunition since it helps enemies miss their shots. The hotter rounds induce target flinch which helps you gain an advantage in battle.

Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum. Any SMG has to possess an extended magazine because it helps in fighting multiple enemies and helps in clutch scenarios. For the Rear Grip, we recommend going with the Lachmann TCG-10 Grip. It offers lots of recoil control so that you do not miss shots.

So far, we have increased the mobility and control of the weapon. Let us max out on the speed of the weapon by using the L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel. It increases the movement speed of the weapon and betters the ADS speed of the weapon. This will help you in close-quarters gunfights and the movement speed in general is helpful for flanking and being aggressive.

2. Lockwood 300

This will undoubtedly be one of the best weapon loadouts in Warzone 2 due to its versatility in closer ranges. The weapon has not been in the meta in the game ever and this is a welcome addition. This shotgun received a massive overall in its mechanics in the patch notes and now has become one of the best in the game.

We are going to build this shotgun up for power and ensure it has enough of it to dispose of enemies in close ranges. This 12 Gauge Shotgun can change the way you approach gunfights. You may never use an SMG again.

Attachments

Trigger Action: Malestorm Dual Trigger

Malestorm Dual Trigger Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin DB107

This is Warzone 2 Guru JGOD’s class loadout and it is optimized for closer ranges. Starting off the loadout with one of the most powerful attachments in the game, the Malestorm Dual Trigger makes the weapon a one-shot kill for up to 10 meters and also enhances the reload speed. A must-have for the Lockwood 300.

Follow that up with the Heist Stock Mod. The attachment increases the overall mobility of the weapon by boosting sprint speed, ADS speed, and movement speed. It also increases the hip-recoil control of the weapon. For the Laser, we will go with the Schlager ULO-66 Laser which increases the hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil stability of the weapon.

For the Barrel, we will go with the Matuzek 812 Barrel. It increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. In addition, it tightens the spread so your shots are more accurate. The Sakin DB107 Muzzle is an ideal attachment to go for since it suppresses the weapon’s shots. This will let you stay off the minimap. In addition, it increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil steadiness.

1. Kastov 762

This weapon has been on top of the meta for the past few seasons and rightfully so. Its versatility is unmatched and it can usually kill enemies in a couple of shots. That is why, we advise you to make a loadout with this weapon right away. The Kastov 762 has the damage, speed, and control that is better than most of the automatic weapons out there.

We are going to optimize this weapon for its damage and recoil control. The rest of the stats won’t matter since you will be acing your long-range gunfights.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

An Optic is important for Assault Rifles and BRs. We will go with our default choice for an Optic with the Aim OP-V4. It is a staple attachment for any AR loadout. An extended magazine is also going to be a must-have attachment. In combination, both of these attachments are fundamental in making it a better weapon in terms of survivability.

Now, for more control and stability, we will opt for the FTAC Ripper 56 since it provides aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization for longer ranges. Plus, the hip-fire accuracy helps in some situations. Follow that up with the IG-K30 406mm Barrel. It is a golden attachment for this weapon loadout since it boosts the recoil control and bullet velocity. This gives us two boosts we need for this weapon loadout.

Finish off the loadout with the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition. It increases the bullet velocity so you kill with fewer bullets. The synergy of this attachment with the extended magazine is profitable in gunfights since you kill in fewer bullets and you will have more for other enemies.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

All of these Warzone 2 loadouts are the best iterations of these respective weapons. They are built for their strengths and neutralize their weaknesses. In addition, they can fit comfortably in any other loadout you decide to use them on. You can also mix and match and use them together in a single loadout.

You can switch around and use other attachments we have highlighted in this piece. Anything that makes you comfortable in using these weapons should be a top priority. In all essence, these are the best Warzone 2 loadouts for Season 6 before MWIII hits consoles a month later.