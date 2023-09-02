The Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 After Its Return to the Meta in Season 5 Reloaded

The RPK has not been in the pure meta for a while. Now with the Season 5 Reloaded patch, it has made a comeback. This guide will look at the best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 after its return to the meta.

Warzone 2 meta has changed completely after the release of the Season 5 Reloaded patch. There are many changes to ARs, Battle Rifles, and SMGs. In a surprise move, Activision also buffed the headshot damage multiplier of the RPK. The RPK has not been in the pure meta since the earlier seasons when players used to combine it with the Fennec 45.

Now that we have the RPK in a position where it is better than most weapons, let us look at the best attachment setup for it. We will go through the best secondary weapon to use with it along with a perk and equipment setup that will help you stay consistent with it in the game. Let us get started.

Contents

The Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2 after the Season 5 Reloaded Patch

How to Unlock the RPK

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The RPK is one of the best LMGs currently in the game due to its buff in the recent patches. The weapon received a slight nerf in close-range damage but a buff in headshot multipliers which makes it lethal if you have good aim. Plus, the damage range can always be buffed with the help of attachments.

This loadout will focus on increasing the damage of the weapon and making it controllable and agile. This will help minimize the weaknesses of the weapon and increase its strengths. But before we look at the loadout, let us see how beginners can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the RPK

It is quite a lengthy process for a beginner to unlock this weapon. First, you will have to reach Level 23 which unlocks the Kastov 762. Once you unlock the Kastov, you will need to progress it up to Level 16 which unlocks the RPK.

Alternatively, you can head into the DMZ Mode, pick up an RPK, and exfil with it to unlock it permanently in the game. Extracting a weapon is always easier than unlocking it in the traditional way. Once you do unlock it, you will need to grind for attachments. Let us see what they are.

Attachment Breakdown

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Optic: Aim OP V4

Aim OP V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Hardtac-40

Hardtac-40 Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

The first attachment is going to be the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition. It is going to help increase the bullet velocity without sacrificing too much. Follow that up with the Aim OP V4. This Optic is one of the best because of its clear visuals. It also reduces visual recoil which keeps the aim consistent for longer ranges.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is the best Underbarrel attachment for any heavy weapon. It increases the aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization of the weapon along with the hip-fire accuracy. It will keep the weapon stable in longer ranges. We also have the Hardtac-40 Stock, which increases the aim walking speed, sprint speed, and recoil control. Incidentally, The Hardtac-40 Stock is one of the most versatile attachments, especially for this weapon.

Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread-40. The Sakin Tread-40 controls the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil. This will ensure you can hit all your shots on target no matter the range. We have prioritized recoil control and bullet velocity because the gun already has good overall stats.

It is all about hitting your shots with this weapon. The attachments are going to ensure optimal accuracy.

Secondary

The RPK is a good medium to long-range weapon on its own. But due to its nerf in the closer ranges, you will need something that thrives in CQC. That is why, we recommend going with an SMG like the ISO 45 or the Lachmann Sub. These weapons are currently the best in close quarters. In addition, the BAS P has also made a comeback due to its buffs.

That is why, any close-range rapid-firing weapon is going to have a positive impact on the overall survivability of the loadout.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: C4/ Drill Charge

C4/ Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Your Choice

We start off with Overkill because it will let you equip a primary weapon as your secondary. As we discussed earlier, a close-range weapon like the ISO 45, the BAS P, or the Lachmann Sub is the way to go. Follow that up with Strong Arm because you will be able to see the trajectory of the equipment you use. You will also be able to throw it farther than usual.

The bonus perk is going to Fast Hands since it increases the reload speed, weapon switching speed, and equipment use speed. Finish off the perk setup with High Alert as it keeps you alive longer and avoids threats. The benefit of this perk is that your screen will pulse yellow anytime someone has their sights on you.

For the lethal, we recommend using a C4 or a Drill Charge to flush out enemies, and lastly, for tactical, you can use anything from stims, smoke grenades, and flashbangs to heartbeat sensors.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything that you would want in a perfect Resurgence loadout. Meta weapons, good perks, and reliable equipment. The RPK has long-range supremacy while your SMGs should be enough for close range. The perks are going to help you be alert and on your feet. The equipment is meant to neutralize enemies hiding in corners.

That was our RPK loadout in Warzone 2. If you liked this loadout perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone content and guides.