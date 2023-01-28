Hogwarts Legacy has some of the most advanced mechanics when compared to any of the other Harry Potter franchise games. From flying high to fighting mythical creatures, fans have seen everything in the showcase. However, the question asked by many was can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?

A recent update from the developers clarifies the doubt and a hashtag surrounding it was also shared on Twitter.

Can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?

The many showcases of the game show that there is a vast world outside the School of Wizardry and Witchcraft. Players have the liberty to move around, make friends with magical creatures and fly around on a broomstick. Much to fans’ delight, they can also swim in the game.

One of the recent gameplay trailers shows that there are creatures in the water. To reach them, players have to swim. A new video on Twitter shows a new student swimming in the water. However, it is not confirmed whether players can dive. The student was only seen swimming on the surface.

How can you swim in Hogwarts Legacy?

However, the exact mechanics of how one can swim in the water has not been disclosed by the developers as of yet. But the comments below the swimming post showed how excited people were when they got to know about the feature.

The majority of them also resorted to comparing them to other Harry Potter games in which players could die just by standing in water and swimming was a pipe dream.

