Who is Adin Ross half-brother Miller Ross?

After the drama around Adin Ross blew up on the internet, Miller Ross, who claimed to be his half-brother, wrote a Twitter thread saying how he doesn’t “recognize” Adin anymore. But who is Miller Ross, Adin Ross’ half-brother?

Adin Ross has denied any connections with him, but here is all that we know about Miller Ross. Miller claimed that since Adin got in touch with Andrew Tate, he had changed a lot. He started going against their parents and grandparents, who raised him.

Who is Miller Ross? What did he say about Adin Ross?

Miller Ross took to Twitter to announce that he is Adin’s half-brother and that they share the same father. However, his claims are what have shaken the internet more. In a series of Tweets, he claimed that “[Adin] was banned from Twitch yesterday and has been making erratic career and life decisions since meeting Andrew Tate.”

Adin Ross has now refuted that Miller Ross is his half brother, after Miller claimed Adin was his brother and brainwashed by Tate While simultaneously asking a gaming publication how many genders there are pic.twitter.com/0Ir1F5iRFQ — Hunter (@HUN2R) February 26, 2023

He claimed that after showing their father the kind of content that Tate used to post online, he was left worried as well.

He continued the thread by saying: “When our dad found out Adin was going to fly to Romania to visit Andrew Tate in prison, he tried to intervene, but Adin totally blocked contact with him.”

In another tweet, Miller said that he used to blame Tate for the kind of behavior Adin was projecting. But, now he blames Adin only for the loss he has made to his career by switching to a platform that is new and backed by a gambling website.

“I’m not gonna sit around and wait for him to stop torturing our family because he’s in love with some bald British r*pist.”

He also commented on how Adin got in touch with Tate and said: “Last year, my brother started talking to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate online.

“Adin had just gone through a bad breakup with this girl Pami (his first serious relationship) and was really vulnerable. I showed our dad some of Tate’s content and he got really worried.”

What does Adin Ross’ half-brother do? Career and more details

Unlike his half-brother, Miller is not that big of a social media personality. However, he does stream on the same purple platform that his brother was permanently banned from. With 2.7k followers, Miller streams VRChat and Just Chatting content on Twitch.

Besides that, according to his now-suspended Twitter, he is a gaming industry insider or leaker who has been cited on prestigious websites like IGN. His exclusive by-line is on a website called Exputer.

Besides that, there is no trace of Miller’s work history on LinkedIn or any other platform. In the latest turn of events, Miller’s Twitter account was also suspended. The suspension message read, “This account violates Twitter Rules.“

Does Adin Ross accept Miller Ross?

Unlike the Twitch drama, Adin Ross was quick to respond to Miller’s claims. He said that he doesn’t even know him. He called it “fake news” and said people should not be paying heed to any of it. As of writing this article, Miller Ross’ Twitter handle has been suspended and no one knows the reason behind it. As far as Adin is concerned, he received a permanent ban on Twitch and is now streaming on the trainwreckstv-backed Kick.com.

