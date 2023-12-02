Logan Paul announces a massive WWE tournament, claims he wants to find the next challenger for the United States Championship

Logan Alexander Paul is one of the top-rated YouTubers and content creators in the world. However, he has also made quite a name for himself as an entrepreneur, wrestler, and boxer. It was evident since day one of his boxing and wrestling career that the YouTube sensation had a sporting spirit in him. Today, Logan Paul stands as one of the quickest wrestlers to become the WWE US Champion.

The YouTube sensation first stepped inside the WWE Universe during the early months of 2021 alongside Sami Zayn for his documentary premiere. After a couple of unofficial bouts against Kevin Owens and The Mysterios, Logan signed the official contract with WWE in June 2022 eager to take down the Miz and claim a superstar position. As a matter of fact, it took him just eight bone-crushing matches to acquire the US Championship belt after defeating the legendary, Rey Mysterio.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1730769262107557931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

WWE recently uploaded a viral news video on their official Twitter page informing fans how Logan Paul was organizing a tournament to choose his next challenger for the US Championship. According to the announcement made by the YouTube sensation, there will be a tournament a week from now between eight WWE superstars i.e. Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, and a mystery NXT wrestler, the winner of which will qualify to challenge Logan Paul for the US Championship.

How did Logan Paul win his United States Championship?

Logan Paul had his first appearance in the WWE Universe during the red carpet event of Sami Zayn’s documentary. Surprisingly, he made his unofficial WWE wrestling debut alongside Sami Zayn during Wrestlemania 37 but this ended in a disaster as he got KO’ed by Kevin Owens. However, after another unofficial match against The Mysterios, Logan Paul was seen signing a WWE contract in June 2022.

The YouTuber proved he was a force to be reckoned with after he challenged Roman Reigns as his first contender. Although Logan was unsuccessful in attaining victory, the match received massive praise. Furthermore, he proceeded to defeat Ricochet and Seth Rollins in the January 2023 Royal Rumble match and placed himself in the third position. Thereafter he faced a few other challengers including The Miz, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and more.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TripleH/status/1720893025491021891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On October 14, 2023, Logan Paul took a massive step by challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship title. Shortly after on November 4, 2023, the official Logan Paul vs Rey Mysterio United States Championship match took place where Logan earned his victory after tricking and destroying Mysterio using a brass knuckle.