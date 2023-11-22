Diablo 4 Blackened Femur – How to get this item?

Action role-playing games are possibly one of the most beloved genres among gamers. It only gets better when a gamer is playing online with others. Diablo 4 is the perfect title to meet all these requirements, as it is one of the best online action RPGs out there.

Like other Diablo titles, it also focuses on looting to strengthen the in-game character. There are many items in the game that gamers would require at different stages. Some in-game items are easily available, but some are hard to come by.

Blackened Femur is one of the items available in the game that players would need at some point. So, here is a step-by-step guide to gathering this in-game item without much trouble.

What is Blackened Femur in Diablo 4

This in-game item is one of the Malignant body parts besides the Gurgling Head, Trembling Hand, and Malignant Heart. Diablo 4 fans would require a Blackened Femur to perform a special ritual in the game.

Fans might remember Echo of Varsha from Season 1 of the game. This in-game boss has returned to this world of online action RPGs. But for fans to confront Varsha, they will need to perform the ritual using Blackened Femur and other Malignant body parts.

Where to find Blackened Femur?

This in-game item is not rare like others. Fans can come across the Blackened Femur throughout their journey in Diablo 4, as it is a common enemy drop. The enemies that drop this can be found easily throughout the game. But the Blood Harvest locations have a lot of enemies who drop this Malignant body part.

How to acquire this Diablo 4 item?

As mentioned above, a Blackened Femur is one of the easy-to-find items in this 2023-released online action RPG. Defeating enemies to get these as drop rewards is one of the best ways to farm these items. But let us guide you through all the different ways to obtain it.

Complete Wispers of the Death: One of the easiest ways to obtain a Blackened Femur is by completing the Whispers of the Death at World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. Completing this challenge always rewards fans with a Malignant body part, one of which is a Blackened Femur.

Killing Grotesque Debtors: Fans should look for Grotesque Debtors, as killing them always drops a Maligant body part. These enemies can easily be found at locations of Blood Harvest events. It is advised to look for them while completing Wispers of the Death.

Fans should look for Grotesque Debtors, as killing them always drops a Maligant body part. These enemies can easily be found at locations of Blood Harvest events. It is advised to look for them while completing Wispers of the Death. Visiting the Alchemist: Fans who have Malignant body parts other than the Blackened Femur should visit the Alchemist. The latter can change one body part into another. However, because the results would be random, fans may need some coins and several retrials.

This is how fans can easily farm Blackened Femur to use it with the other three Malignant body parts to summon the Echo of Varsha. That’s all, fans need to know about this in-game item for now.