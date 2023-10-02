“It’s not c*caine or some whatever” – xQc responds to being called a cr*ckhead by his fans

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most popular gaming streamers in the world. He came to prominence as a professional Overwatch player in 2016 but is currently known for his exciting live streams and as a content creator. Interestingly, xQc has been accused of being a drug user for a long time and he recently came forward responding to fans who had called him a Cr*ckead.

xQc is primarily known for his gaming and reaction content. He also vlogs occasionally, especially when he is touring other countries. Moreover, Felix has even taken to recent game releases like Counter-Strike 2, but he has seen his fair share of controversies, especially with the women he had dated in the past.

In fact, he has been involved in severe and long-standing altercations with his previous girlfriends, Sam “Adept” and Francine “Fran” Vo. Nevertheless, let’s dive in to know how xQc responded to fans calling him a cr*ckhead.

xQc responds to drug allegations from his fans

xQc has been accused of using a bunch of drugs for a long time. Felix noticed a bunch of people on his stream chat asking him to talk about the situation. He stated that there was a massive shortage of medicines in California when he was being accused of using drugs. So according to him, his doctors had given him permission to ration the required medicines if he wanted to.

His doctors had also instructed him to mix the medicine in water and later drink a certain amount of it when necessary. Felix added that he would split the medicine into pieces and he used a plate to ration the medicine and drink it whenever necessary. He proceeded to pull out different pictures of the medicine setup which showed a famous plate and the pot of meds.

He wanted people to understand and said “It is what it is, You get it? You see it now?”. Felix also explained the setup and stated that it was just medicines out there and not c*caine or any other drugs. He even claimed that there were a ton of pictures he could show of the medicine set up in the kitchen.

Sam “Adept” is lashed at by xQc fans

The drug allegations were not the only situation xQc had to face. His ex-girlfriend decided to fire some severe accusations at xQc after she lost against him in court. The clip of xQc responding to drug usage allegations was uploaded on YouTube and it garnered a bunch of comments. There were almost no comments from people reacting to his response, his fans completely lashed at Adept for throwing different allegations toward xQc.

His fans asked xQc to sue Adept for leaking private information. At the same time, others called her “The Whale” and insisted that xQc should just ignore the accusations, as she would not stop coming up with more allegations in the future. A commenter also made a mockery of Adept and asked if she was going to accuse xQc of eating toenails next.