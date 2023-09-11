Insurance Premiums Warzone 2 DMZ Mission: Everything You Need to Know

Insurance Premiums is a DMZ mission for the Shadow Company. It is a Tier 5 mission and the fifth out of seven total missions in the Faction. This short guide will look at everything you need to know about it.

Warzone 2 DMZ missions are some of the most creative in terms of their objective. Players are required to kill, mark, travel, and explore multiple areas of maps to achieve their ends. Naturally, they offer healthy rewards such as contraband, XP tokens, XP, and cosmetics for each completed objective. On top of it, the DMZ is also a continuation of the main story.

The Shadow Company has gotten their foot through the door and there are 5 Tiers to their missions as well. This particular one called ‘Insurance Premiums’ is on the fifth Tier of the faction in the game. It is comparatively easier than the other Tier 5 missions in the same faction. Let us take a detailed look at the requirements, shall we?

Insurance Premiums DMZ Mission Guide in Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission First Objective Second Objective



The Insurance Premiums mission is divided into two different objectives. The players need to complete all of the objectives in the same deployment which can be difficult. That is why, we strongly recommend that you play this mission with friends and rock a loadout you are comfortable with.

A loadout featuring pure meta weapons is the way to go. We suggest going with the M13B or the RAPP-H as your primary. That way, you can command both long and short-range gunfights. Without further ado, let us dive right into the mission details and walkthrough.

As we stated earlier, this mission is the fifth out of the seven missions in the 5th Tier of the Shadow Company Faction objectives. Hence, you can only start this mission if you complete the previous ones first.

Insurance Premiums Mission Rewards: Double XP Token, +20,000 XP Objectives Destroy all aquatic vehicles in a Vondel deployment Destroy the Bullfrog commander in the same deployment



As you can see, you will have to destroy a bullfrog and all aquatic vehicles in the same deployment. It can prove difficult if you cannot make a distinction among the vehicles. That is what we will tackle in this walkthrough. Furthermore, we will also look at different ways in which you can defeat the Bullfrog commander.

How to Complete the Mission

For this mission, we recommend packing the JOKR launcher and an Ammunitions Box Field Upgrade so you can have an ample supply of ammo. The reason why we are using the JOKR is because of its lock-on ability. It can easily help us take out all the vehicles that we lock onto.

Players can also use traditional explosives such as grenades and C4s to destroy them; even bullets. But using any launcher, especially the JOKR would be much faster. The game will notify you when a vehicle counts as “destroyed.” Now, let us take a look at what vehicles count as aquatic ones.

First Objective

As we mentioned earlier, you will have to destroy every type of water vehicle in Vondel to complete the first objective. There are four different vehicles that count as water ones.

Jetskis

Armored Patrol Boat (Southernmost part of the map near the Cruise Terminal POI)

RHIB

Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV)

If you destroy all of these, your mission will be completed. We recommend going with the exact order we have listed them over here because it is the most convenient way. After you do that, you will have to take out the Bullfrog commander which is the hardest part.

Second Objective

The reason why this is the hardest part is because the Bullfrog commander does not spawn a lot in Vondel. Therefore, even if you complete the first objective of the mission, you won’t be able to complete the second one. That is why, we advise caution before taking on the mission.

The Bullfrog spawns near the 17 to 16:30 minute mark so if the vehicle doesn’t spawn until then, you are free to exfil. Otherwise, we advise that you destroy the Bullfrog commander first and then destroy the other aquatic vehicles. This will ensure you do not waste your time. We recommend using equipment such as explosives and other things to help you out. There are a couple of strategies you can use to take it out. Let us look at them.

Using the JOKR: The JOKR is the best option for this mission because of its lethal damage and lock-on ability. Combine that with the Ammunitions Box and you have a definite win.

The JOKR is the best option for this mission because of its lethal damage and lock-on ability. Combine that with the Ammunitions Box and you have a definite win. Precision Airstrike: The Precision Airstrike is also a good way to destroy the Bullfrog commander because it will one-shot it. Ensure that you place the Airstrike in the upcoming path of the vehicle and not in its current location. You can find these Airstrikes in Buy Stations or in Supply Drops.

The Precision Airstrike is also a good way to destroy the Bullfrog commander because it will one-shot it. Ensure that you place the Airstrike in the upcoming path of the vehicle and not in its current location. You can find these Airstrikes in Buy Stations or in Supply Drops. Climb on top of the Bullfrog: If you can get on top of the bullfrog and shoot it with everything you have. The weapon will be disabled after a short while after which you are free to get down and destroy it from a distance.

That is all you need to know about the Insurance Premiums mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you liked this DMZ guide, check out some of our other ones here and stay tuned to The SportsRush.