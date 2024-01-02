EA FC 24 Keep-Up Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

For this new year, EA FC 24 released another exciting Evolution, Keep Up, in Ultimate Team to keep up with the competition by boosting a player’s stamina and aggression while also adding a new Playstyle+. These Evolutions are even included in the ongoing Winter Wildcards promotion.

Fans will have to spend 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points for this premium Evolution to significantly improve their selected cards. As a result, they should exercise caution when selecting premium boosts, as they will be spending a lot of coins on it. Here’s everything they would need to know about the Keep Up Evolution.

Requirements for Keep Up Evolution

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature that lets fans evolve their cards but keeps them from making overpowered ones. To such a balance in check, Electronic Arts imposed some restrictions on the player pool. The newly added Keep Up Evolution has some eligibility requirements as well.

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Pace: Maximum 90-rated

Maximum 90-rated Shooting: Maximum 65-rated

Maximum 65-rated Stamina: Maximum 75-rated

Maximum 75-rated Aggression: Maximum 88-rated

Maximum 88-rated No. of Playstyles+: Maximum 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



Now that we are aware of the requirements, let’s look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their chosen Ultimate Team card. To unlock the newly added Keep Up Evolution, EA FC 24 players must complete the two levels of tasks listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play three Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let us have a look at the awards for completing the Keep Up Evolution. As the Evolution reward, the chosen card would earn significant stat and overall rating boosts with a new Playstyle+. Fans will earn these improvements in three distinct sets of rewards since there are three tiers of chores to complete.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Passing +3

Dribbling +2

Defending +2

Aggression +8

Strength +3

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Defending +2

Physical +2

Stamina +8

Jockey Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Keep Up?

Despite the limitations, fans can pick from a large number of eligible cards for this premium upgrade. The following are the top five Ultimate Team cards for the newly introduced Keep Up.

John Stones Heroes (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) Aymeric Laporte Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) Kalidou Koulibaly Rare Gold (84-rated CB)

(84-rated CB) Sebastiaan Bornauw FUT Centurions (84-rated CB)

(84-rated CB) William Saliba Rare Gold (83-rated CB)

These are our top five Keep Up Evolution suggestions, which may or may not be the same as yours. That’s all there is to know about EA FC 24 Ultimate Team’s new premium card update.