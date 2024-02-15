EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 Leaks: Players That Will Soon Be Added to the Game

The ongoing Future Star campaign has brought in many new exciting cards and other in-game content to EA FC 24. However, it wasn’t the end as EA Sports would soon unveil Team Two of this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign.

Future Stars is an annual campaign that has been a staple in Ultimate Team since the game was called FIFA. It honors the most talented young prospects right now from various soccer leagues.

Who are included in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team’s Future Stars Team 2?

EA has already announced a set of Future Stars but more will be coming soon. Likewise, we have made a comprehensive list of cards that are leaked to come with the new update.

Rasmus Hojlund

The Danish striker is one of the most talented Strikers in the Premier League right now. He currently has a 76-rated Common Gold card, an 83-rated TOTW card, and and 87-rated Dynasties card in EA FC 24. However, the leaks suggest his Future Stars edition will be 90-rated.

Pace 94

Shooting 90

Passing 83

Dribbling 89

Defending 43

Physical 91

Selma Bacha

Despite being only 23 years old, Bacha has established herself as one of the best left-backs in women’s soccer. She has an 86-rated Rare Gold card in the game. The Lyon star has two other high-rated special cards but none of them comes close to her upcoming 91-rated Future Star.

Pace 91

Shooting 78

Passing 89

Dribbling 88

Defending 85

Physical 86

Youssoufa Moukoko

The German striker is one of the best young Strikers in the world. He has even shown the potential to be one of the main attacking forces for Borussia Dortmund in the future. The 19-year-old currently has a 77-rated card but could receive drastic upgrades with his upcoming 88-rated Future Star.

Pace 90

Shooting 86

Passing 70

Dribbling 89

Defending 44

Physical 75

Lauren Hemp

The Englishwoman is one of the best Left Wingers in the world. She is known for her incredible pace and dribbling skills. Fans of Lauren Hemp might have already used her 86-rated Rare Gold and 90-rated Thunderstruck cards in the game. Soon, she will receive another 90-rated card as a Future Star.

Pace 94

Shooting 83

Passing 87

Dribbling 92



Defending 69

Physical 72

Salma Paralluelo

At the age of 20, Salma is already hailed as one of the best in the world, even finishing third in the Ballon d’Or rankings. She has a 78-rated Rare Gold card and an 86-rated TOTW card, which might not be the best representation of her skills. However, this Barcelona Left Winger will be 89-rated as a Future Star.

Pace 98

Shooting 87

Passing 84

Dribbling 90



Defending 85

Physical 82

Nico Williams

The 21-year-old Spaniard is one of the best young talents in LaLiga, known for his incredible pace and dribbling skills on the right wing. He has a 79-rated Rare Gold and 86-rated Dynasties card. However, the Athletic Club star would receive his best card, the 87-rated one as a Future Star.

Pace 97

Shooting 82

Passing 81

Dribbling 88



Defending 40

Physical 68

Cole Palmer

The Englishman is one of the biggest young prospects in the Premier League. He has a 66-rated Common Silver card and has also received an 83-rated TOTW for his impressive performance this season. Soon he would be an 88-rated CAM after joining the ongoing Future Star campaign.

Pace 93

Shooting 88

Passing 86

Dribbling 90



Defending 71

Physical 79

Klara Buhl

The 23-year-old German is one of the best young Left Wingers in GPFBL. She has an 83-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, but things will get even better when the Bayern Munich star joins the Future Star campaign, as she will receive a new 89-rated card.

Pace 89

Shooting 91



Passing 83

Dribbling 89



Defending 45

Physical 78

The latest EA FC 24 leaks have only unveiled these eight Future Stars. Fans would find out more about them and other cards upon the release of Team 2.