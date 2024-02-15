EA FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 Leaks: Players That Will Soon Be Added to the Game
Ripan Majumdar
|Published
The ongoing Future Star campaign has brought in many new exciting cards and other in-game content to EA FC 24. However, it wasn’t the end as EA Sports would soon unveil Team Two of this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign.
Future Stars is an annual campaign that has been a staple in Ultimate Team since the game was called FIFA. It honors the most talented young prospects right now from various soccer leagues.
Who are included in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team’s Future Stars Team 2?
EA has already announced a set of Future Stars but more will be coming soon. Likewise, we have made a comprehensive list of cards that are leaked to come with the new update.
Rasmus Hojlund
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1757835659002146866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Danish striker is one of the most talented Strikers in the Premier League right now. He currently has a 76-rated Common Gold card, an 83-rated TOTW card, and and 87-rated Dynasties card in EA FC 24. However, the leaks suggest his Future Stars edition will be 90-rated.
- Pace 94
- Shooting 90
- Passing 83
- Dribbling 89
- Defending 43
- Physical 91
Selma Bacha
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1757860946754646125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Despite being only 23 years old, Bacha has established herself as one of the best left-backs in women’s soccer. She has an 86-rated Rare Gold card in the game. The Lyon star has two other high-rated special cards but none of them comes close to her upcoming 91-rated Future Star.
- Pace 91
- Shooting 78
- Passing 89
- Dribbling 88
- Defending 85
- Physical 86
Youssoufa Moukoko
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1757867787899261429?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The German striker is one of the best young Strikers in the world. He has even shown the potential to be one of the main attacking forces for Borussia Dortmund in the future. The 19-year-old currently has a 77-rated card but could receive drastic upgrades with his upcoming 88-rated Future Star.
- Pace 90
- Shooting 86
- Passing 70
- Dribbling 89
- Defending 44
- Physical 75
Lauren Hemp
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1757893003694236139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Englishwoman is one of the best Left Wingers in the world. She is known for her incredible pace and dribbling skills. Fans of Lauren Hemp might have already used her 86-rated Rare Gold and 90-rated Thunderstruck cards in the game. Soon, she will receive another 90-rated card as a Future Star.
- Pace 94
- Shooting 83
- Passing 87
- Dribbling 92
- Defending 69
- Physical 72
Salma Paralluelo
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1758083642088177782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
At the age of 20, Salma is already hailed as one of the best in the world, even finishing third in the Ballon d’Or rankings. She has a 78-rated Rare Gold card and an 86-rated TOTW card, which might not be the best representation of her skills. However, this Barcelona Left Winger will be 89-rated as a Future Star.
- Pace 98
- Shooting 87
- Passing 84
- Dribbling 90
- Defending 85
- Physical 82
Nico Williams
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1758103128115740960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The 21-year-old Spaniard is one of the best young talents in LaLiga, known for his incredible pace and dribbling skills on the right wing. He has a 79-rated Rare Gold and 86-rated Dynasties card. However, the Athletic Club star would receive his best card, the 87-rated one as a Future Star.
- Pace 97
- Shooting 82
- Passing 81
- Dribbling 88
- Defending 40
- Physical 68
Cole Palmer
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1758103989638312251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Englishman is one of the biggest young prospects in the Premier League. He has a 66-rated Common Silver card and has also received an 83-rated TOTW for his impressive performance this season. Soon he would be an 88-rated CAM after joining the ongoing Future Star campaign.
- Pace 93
- Shooting 88
- Passing 86
- Dribbling 90
- Defending 71
- Physical 79
Klara Buhl
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1758126972545175898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The 23-year-old German is one of the best young Left Wingers in GPFBL. She has an 83-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, but things will get even better when the Bayern Munich star joins the Future Star campaign, as she will receive a new 89-rated card.
- Pace 89
- Shooting 91
- Passing 83
- Dribbling 89
- Defending 45
- Physical 78
The latest EA FC 24 leaks have only unveiled these eight Future Stars. Fans would find out more about them and other cards upon the release of Team 2.
