What is the Nautilus Shell in Minecraft: Everything You Need to Know!

Minecraft brings the Nautilus Shell for players who are looking for an aquatic adventure. The Shell is found by slaying the Drowned mobs or by fishing. Players can also obtain them by finding them from wandering traders. It is tradeable using emeralds. One can combine these shells with the heart of the sea to make a conduit. You can craft it on the crafting table.

What does the Nautilus Shell do in Minecraft Bedrock?

The only use for these nautilus shells is to craft a conduit at the crafting table. Once you do craft it you can use the conduit to breathe underwater. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. You will need one heart of the sea in addition to eight of these shells which will make the conduit. Once you do make these conduits, you will be able to breathe underwater but it also grants Night Vision that can help players see better underwater.

How Rare are Nautilus Shells in Minecraft?

The spawn rate of these shells is only 0.8% which is quite low. However, one can increase the spawn rate or get lucky using the Luck of the Sea enchantments. The more levels you have on the enchantment the better the chances of it spawning. There is a 1.2 percent chance of it spawning with a level 1 enchantment. Level 2 and level 3 give a 1.5% and 1.9% spawn rate increase respectively.

What is the Point of a Nautilus Shell in Minecraft?

As we mentioned earlier, you collect eight of these nautilus shells and combine them with one heart of the sea and you can make a conduit. These conduits can help you breathe underwater. The spawn rates for every item mentioned here are really low though. So it is going to take a long time for you to farm every one of these things.

What Does a Nautilus Shell Do in your Off Hand?

In your off-hand, this shell is going to make you invincible, granted you have netherite or diamond armor with you. However, if you have any other armor, it will block as much damage as it can. However, you have to be underwater for all these effects to take place. Check out this community post to know the details.

These are all the details you need to know about the shell in Minecraft. Check out this mod article which lists the best mods in 2023! For more Minecraft content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!