EA FC 24 Luuk de Jong Eredivisie POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Luuk de Jong is in incredible form for PSV and has been named the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) for February. So, EA has given him a special Ultimate Team card in honor of this achievement.



Player of the Month is a monthly celebration of a league’s top performer in that specific month. EA Sports later rewarded that player with a new card with boosted stats and overall ratings. Sometimes, they also receive new Playstyles and Playstyles+.

What are the stats of the Luuk de Jong Eredivisie POTM card?

The Dutch striker’s default card isn’t a go-to choice for Ultimate Team players, as it’s only 79-rated. So, most use it for completing SBCs. He also has two Team of the Weeks (TOTWs) with overall ratings of 84 and 87. However, he received his best card recently with the release of the 88-rated Eredivisie POTM.

Players will be getting a physically strong goalscoring presence in the box with De Jong’s new POTM card since having 91 shooting and 90 physicality. This new player card will also help those wanting a chemistry link with Dutch or Eredivisie players.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every POTM introduced in the game, Luuk de Jong’s one is also a reward for completing an SBC. So, fans have to assemble a squad of eleven players while following the requirements listed below.

The starting lineup should have one Eredivisie player.

The starting lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 83.

The cost to build the required squad for this SBC via Transfer Market is around 42,000 Ultimate Team coins. Fans can complete the challenge with fewer coins using fodder cards. Moreover, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches when they are low on coins and cards.

We recommend players complete the Luuk de Jong POTM SBC before EA Sports removes it from the game, as they would be getting an 88-rated Striker for a reasonable price. This new card could be a great super sub in Ultimate Team matches.