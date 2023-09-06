“When is he going to get out” – Baked Alaska visits the mental hospital to free Fousey

Anthime “Baked Alaska” Joseph Gionet, aka Tim, is one of the most popular far-right influencers. He has had a pretty rough and extremely controversial career as a live streamer so far. In his latest livestream, Baked Alaska visited the mental hospital where Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Erakat has been admitted, intending to break him out.

Baked Alaska started his career by making prank videos on social media. He later transformed his content into showcasing the alt-right movement after the COVID outbreak. As a result, he was banned from YouTube for portraying illegal behaviors like trespassing. On the other hand, Fousey is considered one of the most viral controversial personalities at the moment. He was known for his rude behavior towards all his friends and work partners.

Fousey was arrested and admitted to a mental hospital very recently owing to his questionable behavior. Let’s dive in to see if Baked Alaska was able to break Fousey free.

Baked Alaska visits the mental hospital to free Fousey

Fousey’s mental health became a hot topic a few months back. He was seen taking advantage of women at the airport and was also seen showing aggressive behavior towards his employees, friends, and his girlfriend. The situation eventually escalated when he physically assaulted fellow streamers and content creators on camera.

Fousey was finally arrested at the Continental Hotel in Miami after he called the police and swatted himself. He was caught lying about feeling threatened and the police proceeded to arrest him and transfer him to a mental hospital. Days later, Fousey updated his fans stating that he was not allowed to leave the hospital until the police gave him permission to do so. He also explained that the doctors in the hospital inject medicines with big a** syringes when he says something wrong.

Recently, Baked Alaska visited the hospital with a mission to set Fousey Free. He walks to the front desk and explains that everyone is worried about Fousey. He says that his family and all his fans wanted information about when he was going to be released. The receptionist stated that his family could just call and request information about Fousey. Baked Alaska asks the receptionist if she could convey any information to him but she immediately denies it.

Baked Alaska states “We just love him and we want him to get out”. The receptionist eventually informed the streamer that there were no admissions in that name in that hospital. She added that Fousey could be admitted to the Larkin Mental Health Hospital in Hollywood. The online community called Baked Alaska out on his behavior and many believed that he also should be admitted to the same hospital.

Baked Alaska is always all in for controversial live streams

Baked Alaska has always portrayed illegal behaviors on camera. He was seen getting into private buildings without a mask during the COVID outbreak and even mocking people for wearing masks. Later on January 6, 2021, he live-streamed a pro-Trump mob breaking into the Capitol Building. He live-streamed encouraging people to not leave the building. This controversial situation also got him arrested and was later sentenced to a prison time of 2 months on January 10, 2021.

There have been multiple instances when the police have been forced to confront various streamers. Click here to know what the police had to say when IShowSpeed falsely called 112.