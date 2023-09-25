The Cronen Squall is one of the best weapons in Warzone 2 due to its stability and damage when compared to the other Battle Rifles. This guide will look at the best Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2 that will surely rival the other meta weapons.

The Cronen Squall was the king of the hill in Season 4 up until the beginning of Season 5 in Warzone 2. However, the weapon fell off after it received multiple nerfs in the Season 5 patch notes, while a variety of other weapons were buffed. Despite a myriad of nerfs to the weapon, it is an effective weapon, especially in medium ranges. That is why, it is worth trying out in fast-paced game modes such as Lockdown or Resurgence.

We are going to look at the Cronen Squall in detail in this guide. We will discuss its strengths and weaknesses and make up the best loadout for it in the game. In addition, we are also going to craft a perk setup for the same and look at some alternatives to use if you do not like this weapon.

Contents

The Best Cronen Squall Loadout in Warzone 2 by Far

Cronen Squall Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perk and Equipment Setup

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Cronen Squall is one of the best weapons to use if you want to prioritize fundamental gameplay that alternates between aggression and holding angles. This weapon is much more suited to passive-aggressive players who can comfortably play with angles and not overextend. That is why, it is preferable for players who prioritize damage and stability over speed.

The weapon is lethal if you can use it in semi-automatic modes of fire at longer ranges as well. Therefore, it is a weapon built for medium to long ranges only. It will struggle in close ranges in terms of speed against SMGs. However, if you are looking for alternatives and do not like this weapon, we have some options.

Cronen Squall Alternatives

If you do like the way the Cronen Squall handles, you can alternate it with the Kastov 762 and the TAQ-56. Both are similar to the Cronen Squall and have a manageable recoil pattern. However, there are tons of other utilities you can derive from the Cronen Squall besides its damage. Once you unlock it, you will need to grind it to get the attachments we are listing in the next section. Let us check it out.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

We start off with the AIM OP-V4 for its assistance in maintaining visual recoil across all ranges. In addition to providing a clear line of sight, its simple reticle can help stay on target. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum which is going to help with fighting multiple enemies at the same time. This can save you crucial time in reloading when an enemy is close to you.

Advertisement

Now, the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is going to help you combat enemies in longer ranges, especially if you are in semi-automatic mode. It offers recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. We will opt for a Barrel and a Muzzle in this loadout as well. For the Barrel, the HR6.8 is the best option by far for the Cronen Squall.

The HR6.8 Barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. One of the best “all in one” attachments out there. Finish off the loadout with the SA Leveller 55 which is essential. It ensures that the weapon stays stable when ADSing no matter the range since it betters the horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Secondary

For the Secondary, you can go with a faster SMG that is going to help you in close-range gunfights such as the ISO 45 and the Lachmann Sub. These weapons are faster, stable, and have decent damage and fire rate that is required of an SMG. In this particular instance, we will go for the Lachmann Sub because it pairs really well with the Cronen.

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

9mm Hollow Point Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

These are the only attachments you need on the Lachmann Sub to make it the most powerful close-range weapon in the game. It has every quality a fast SMG and a close-range weapon needs.

Perk and Equipment Setup

For the perks, we are going with a simple setup that is going to increase our speed and survivability. You can check out the setup below along with the breakdown.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Flashbang

For the first perk, we are going to use Overkill because it will allow us to carry the SMG with us in the Secondary slot. Follow that up with Double Time since it will increase the tactical sprint duration. This will let you move faster through the battlefield and even take aggressive angles. Fast Hands is essential if you are using two primary weapons in one loadout.

Not only does it increase the switch speed but it also boosts the reload speed and equipment using speed which has good synergy with the throwing knife. High Alert is one of the best perks because it will protect you from being shot from longer ranges. Anytime someone has their sight set on you, it pulses your screen. With this cue, you can dodge in time and get into cover safely.

Finish off the loadout with the Throwing Knife, which always one shots the enemy. It can be a useful tool when you knock down an enemy and want to finish them off so that the enemy does not revive them. You can also use a piece of explosive equipment if you want. Likewise, a Flashbang is ideal for a passive-aggressive loadout and can help you turn the tides in a battle.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is one of the best when it comes to lethality. The Cronen Squall has decent damage in comparison to other meta weapons and when combined with the Lachmann Sub, it can destroy any other weapon loadout that goes toe to toe with it. However, players still need to be mindful of the capabilities of each weapon in its respective ranges and then switch them up accordingly.

That is all you need to know about this Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2. For more Warzone 2 loadouts, click here and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more gaming content.