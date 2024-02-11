EA FC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The ongoing Future Stars campaign has added new Ultimate Team cards and challenges to EA FC 24, and the new FS Attacking Midfielder is now available in the game. As the name suggests, the new evolution improves a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM)’s agility and balance while also giving them new Playstyles.

The newly introduced FS Attacking Midfielder is a premium Evolution that will cost fans 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to improve their preferred player card. Given the amount they would be spending, fans should exercise caution while picking the player card, as Evolutions are neither reversible nor repeatable.

What are the requirements for FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution?

EA FC 24 has added the new Evolutions feature to Ultimate Team, allowing fans to boost the stats and playstyles of their favorite players. However, the game restricts fans from evolving such players into insanely powerful cards by imposing specific qualifying conditions. The newly released FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution must match the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Pace: Maximum 87-rated

Position: CAM

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles: Maximum 8

Playstyles+: Maximum 0

Agility: Maximum 78-rated

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

To evolve any player card via Evolution, the fans must complete some tasks with the selected cards. The FS Attacking Midfielder has the following levels of tasks that must be completed to upgrade the player card.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score a Trivela goal in a Squad Battle match using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches with two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Shoot a Volley goal in a Rivals or Champions match using the active EVO player.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

This premium Evolution will significantly improve the selected CAM’s stats and overall rating, as well as provide new Playstyles if the tasks are completed. Because there are three tiers of tasks, EA Sports has divided all of the rewards into three sets.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +2

Passing +2

Physical +4

Agility +5

Balance +5

Reactions +5

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +3

Agility +12

Balance +8

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Weak Foot +1

Skills +1

Reactions +5

Rapid Playstyle+

Press Proven Playstyle

What cards should fans choose for FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution?

Despite the eligibility criteria limiting the player card pool, fans still have some great options for the FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution. We believe the following five cards are the most suited for this new premium card upgrade.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek TOTW (85-rated CAM/RWB/CDM/CM)

Deniz Undav TOTW (85-rated CF/CAM/ST)

Caroline Weir Rare Gold (84-rated CAM/CM)

Yangel Herrera Trailblazers (84-rated CM/CDM/CAM)

Teddy Teuma Trailblazers (84-rated CM/CDM/CAM)

We assure fans that they won’t be disappointed with our five selections, as they will acquire a competitive CAM for their Ultimate Team squad. That’s all there is to know about the new FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution.