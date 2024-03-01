mobile app bar

EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Ripan Majumdar
Published

EA FC 24 Jarrod Bowen

(Image via EA Sports)

Jarrod Bowen is the Premier League Pundit Pick for his performance in the West Ham vs. Brentford match. In honor of this achievement, EA FC 24 has introduced a new Ultimate Team card for the Englishman as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

EA Sports introduced an intriguing Ultimate Team campaign called Pundit Picks in EA FC 24. Pundits from Sky Sports and DAZN select a standout player from either La Liga or the Premier League based on their outstanding performance for this campaign. Later, those players are awarded a Pundit Pick card with upgraded stats and overall ratings.

What are the stats of the Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick card?

The base card for Jarrod Bowen is usually used as fodder for SBCs since it’s only a 77-rated Common Gold. He also has an 86-rated TOTW, which rarely sees any action at this stage of the game. However, EA FC 24 has now released his best card, the 88-rated Pundit Pick, which can surely earn a spot in your starting XI.

Stats of the Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Stats of the Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. (Image via EA Sports)

Bowen’s new card can recreate his performance from the West Ham vs. Brentford match, as it has 90-pace and 90-dribbling to exploit the wings. At the same time, he can score quite easily with his 86-composure and 88-shooting. Fans would especially like this card if they want a chemistry link with Premier League or English players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every other Pundit Pick, Jarrod Bowen’s card is also exclusive to an SBC. Fans will have to assemble starting lineups while meeting some requirements to complete the challenge:

England

England [Price - 63.8K]
England [Price – 63.8K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • At least one English player should be part of the lineup.
  • At least one TOTW player should be part of the lineup.
  • The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 85.

Premier League

Premier League [Price - 69.9K]
Premier League [Price – 69.9K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.
  • The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

The two squads required for this SBC will require fans to spend around 134,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market. They can reduce the amount of coins required by using fodder cards in their possession. At the same time, players can get more coins and card packs by participating in Ultimate Team matches.

We advise fans to complete this SBC, as they will be getting a good card at a reasonable amount. In fact, apart from being a starter the 88-rated Jarrod Bowen Pundit Pick card also works great as a super-sub.

