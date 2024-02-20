EA FC 24 Savio Future Star SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The ongoing Future Stars campaign got more exciting with Savio Moreira de Oliveira joining the game. Now, EA FC 24 fans have the opportunity to complete a simple SBC and acquire the young talent for their Ultimate Team squad.

Future Stars is an annual campaign in Ultimate Team since the game was called FIFA. It honors the young superstars who are under the age of 23. Likewise, the most recent player to enter the campaign as an 87-rated special card is Girona’s Right Winger (RW) Savio.

What are the stats of the Savio Future Star card?

The Brazilian international’s base Ultimate Team card is a 70-rated Common Silver. Although he also has an 83-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) card, fans mostly use both cards to complete SBCs. However, EA Sports recently released Savio’s new 87-rated Future Star, which is a drastic improvement on his previous ones. Although it could get a spot on a starting XI, the card will work best as a super-sub.

Fans can add another special-grade card from the top division of Spanish soccer to their collection with the introduction of the new Savio Future Star. This highly skilled dribbler would help fans build a competitive squad based on Brazil or LaLiga players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 87-rated Savio Future Stars card is an exclusive reward for completing an SBC. So, EA FC 24 fans will have to put together a squad of eleven players while meeting some requirements to complete the Ultimate Team challenge.

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

The new Savio Future Star SBC would need fans to spend over 40,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to build the needed squad. Alternatively, they can use the fodder or untradable cards in their possession.

We encourage EA FC 24 fans to get the 87-rated Savio Future Star as it is a good special card at a reasonable cost. However, fans must remember to complete their relevant SBC before it expires, as it cannot be obtained through packs or the transfer market.