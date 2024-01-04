Top 5 Goalkeepers Who Might Be Nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year

It’s that time of the year when Electronic Arts releases their renowned Team of the Year (TOTY) promo for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. EA FC 24 fans will soon be able to use some intriguing cards in the game’s multiplayer mode.

Team of the Year is a yearly Ultimate Team campaign released by Electronic Arts to celebrate a year of incredible soccer. They choose approximately 100 players from various leagues. From a long list of nominations, they choose the top eleven and present them with unique cards with boosted stats.

A TOTY series would be incomplete without a goalkeeper, considering this is one of the most crucial positions in a game. A goalie is, after all, the last line of defense for a team. Let’s look at the five goalkeepers that should be considered for the Team of the Year.

Top five goalkeepers for the TOTY nominations

Emiliano Martinez (Premier League in EA FC 24)

After the incredible performance in the FIFA World Cup, this Argentine keeper definetly deserves to be nominated for EA FC 24 Team of the Year. This World Champion had an incredible year as he is the latest winner of the prestigious Yashin Trophy. His goalkeeping abilities helped Aston Villa sit in second place in the Premier League table.

Martinez has a Gold Rated card in EA FC 24 with a rating of 85. However, the Aston Villa star could get his best in-game card if he makes it to the Team of the Year. He was also nominated for the TOTY campaign for FIFA 23 last year but couldn’t make it to the final eleven.

Thibaut Courtois (La Liga in EA FC 24)

The Belgian international is among the best goalkeepers in the world right now. He has been a key figure in the Real Madrid squad and has led the Spanish giants to several titles. Although the Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga last season, it was Courtois who kept them in the title race. So, he definetly deserves to be in the TOTY.

Courtois has a 90-rated Rare Gold card, which is the highest-rated card for a goalkeeper in EA FC 24, excluding Icons or any special editions. Although his best in-game card is the 91-rated Winter Wildcards, it converted him into a striker. He had a 96-rated TOTY in FIFA 23 and could get another one this year.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (La Liga in EA FC 24)

The German international is one of the elite goalkeepers in the world. He is possibly the best player in Barcelona right now. It isn’t wrong to say he was one of the main reasons behind the Catalan side claiming the LaLiga title last season. He also won the Zamora Trophy for his 26 clean sheets in the Spanish League last year.

The Barcelona vice-captain has an 86-rated Rare Cold card in EA FC 24, but the 90-rated Team of the Week (TOTY) is his best in-game card. But he could end up with an even better card, as he is definetly a goalkeeper worthy to be nominated for TOTY.

Ederson (Premier League in EA FC 24)

The Brazilian won almost everything possible at the club level last season with Manchester City, including the club’s first UCL title. He was definetly a crucial part of Man City’s quintuple-winning campaign last season. He is definetly one of the reasons for keeping the Sky Blues in the current Premier League and other title races.

Ederson has a Gold Rated card with a rating of 88. Moreover, the Brazilian keeper was nominated for TOTY in FIFA 23 but failed to make it to the winner’s list. After the incredible 2023 campaign, he might finally get a TOTY this year in EA FC 24.

Sandra Panos (La Liga in EA FC 24)

The Spaniard is possibly the best goalkeeper in women’s soccer after her incredible campaign in 2023. She won the continental treble with Barcelona and the FIFA Women’s World Cup with Spain. Her goalkeeping prowess helped Barcelona become the best women’s team in the world. For this incredible campaign, she definetly deserved to be nominated for this year’s TOTY.

This World Champion has an 87-rated Rare Gold card, making her the second-highest-rated female goalkeeper in EA FC 24. However, she could get an even better card if she makes it to the TOTY winners list. If she does, Panos would be among the first women players to be part of the TOTY campaign.

These are the five goalkeepers that should be nominated for the EA FC 24 Team of the Year. So it’ll be intriguing to see if any of them reaches the TOTY winners list.