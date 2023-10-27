5 Best Thermal Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2 Haunting Event

These Thermal Loadouts will help you out a lot in the Haunting Event in Warzone 2. Thermal loadouts are pretty prominent in Warzone 2 currently due to their use in the event especially on Vondead.

Advertisement

The Haunting Event is one of the most fun events introduced by Activision in Season 6 and is the perfect send-off for Warzone 2. As MW3 draws near, Activision celebrates Warzone 2’s life cycle by dropping constant updates and events that players can participate in.

One such event is the Haunting Event. In the event, there is darkness everywhere which gives the zombies a chance to get the upper hand. However, we can fight back with thermal scopes. This guide will look at the best thermal loadouts you can use in the game for the Haunting Event.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Thermal Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2

6. TR-76 Geist Attachments

5. MCPR-300 Attachments

4. RPK Attachments

3. Kastov 762 Attachments

2. TAQ-V Attachments

1. TAQ-56 Attachments

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

The Best Thermal Loadouts to Use in Warzone 2

Players have had a love-hate relationship with the thermal scopes due to many reasons. In the early days of CoD like Bo2 and Ghosts, people used thermal scopes in almost every loadout. However, in the past few years, thermal scopes have been saved for niche loadouts only.

This is one of those times as we look into the loadouts which are best suited to thermal scopes. We will primarily be using two thermal scopes, the SZ Holo Therm, and the Schlager Night View Optic. However, the latter will only be used for Sniper loadouts and we only have one of those in this piece. Let us take a look at some of the best thermal loadouts you can use in Warzone 2.

6. TR-76 Geist

The newest AR in Warzone 2 is also one of the most effective ones at supporting a thermal scope. The TR-76 Geist has good damage, fire rate, and stability for an AR and is perfect for the event. Upon equipping the thermal scope, it will have the firepower necessary to take down zombies and operators alike.

Aside from equipping a thermal scope, we will build this AR for control and damage. Its balanced stats will help you immensely in medium to long ranges where this gun shines the most. This weapon resembles the FAMAS from earlier games and it has the characteristics of that weapon as well making it a good pick for the Haunting Event.

Advertisement

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holo Therm

SZ Holo Therm Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

This loadout is straight as an arrow and does not mess around. First, we go with the SZ Holo Therm which is the go-to thermal Optic for any BR or AR loadout. It will help you immensely during the Haunting Event in darker maps.

Follow that up with the 45-Round Magazine which is essential in combating multiple enemies at the same time. In addition, the extra ammunition is never a waste. Speaking of ammunition, we will also equip the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon and make it stronger.

For the Barrel, we recommend going with the Bruen Bridle Heavy since it increases bullet velocity further in addition to damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread-40 since it improves both horizontal and vertical recoil letting you stay consistent over the longest of ranges.

5. MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is the only Sniper worth using in the newest event due to its one-shot headshot capabilities. Not to mention it reminds us of the older CoD days where you could dominate with a thermal scope in pubs. However, there are lots of inconsistencies with the weapon due to various nerfs and buffs throughout the Warzone life cycle.

That won’t affect how fun the weapon is to use and its usefulness with a thermal scope. Take a look at the loadout below.

Attachments

Optic: Schlager Night View

Schlager Night View Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

A thermal Optic is the star of the show as we equip the Schlager Night View for magnification as well as thermal benefits. The FSS OLE-V Laser complements this Sniper really well as it increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed allowing you to raise your gun up quicker. It also keeps your aim stable over long ranges.

Now, the .300 Mag Explosive is what makes the weapon a one-shot headshot killer and it is a must-have attachment for the weapon. It also increases vehicle damage. The 22” OMX-456 increases the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon so that your chances of getting a one-shot headshot increase. The barrel also betters recoil control and hip-fire accuracy.

Finally, the Nilsound 90 suppresses the weapon so that you can disappear from the mini-map. It also increases the bullet velocity of the weapon guaranteeing one-shot headshots no matter the range.

4. Rapp-H

The Rapp-H has been out of the limelight for a while. It is not a meta weapon if we are strictly talking about Professional or Ranked play but it definitely has its uses in the event. The biggest advantage of this weapon will be the thermal Optic combined with the large magazine size. This can let us gun down enemies in medium to long ranges without having to reload.

This loadout will prioritize controlling the weapon along with increasing its bullet velocity so that it guns down enemies with ease.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holo Therm

SZ Holo Therm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

This is a short and to-the-point loadout that does lots of things well. LMGs are naturally high in damage but lack the control of an AR. By giving them recoil control attachments we can make them highly reliable long-range laserbeams. We start off with an SZ Holo Therm Optic to ensure that we can target enemies in the dark effectively.

Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 to bring recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy to the weapon. The 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition will boost the TTK by increasing the bullet velocity and the Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip is solely present to control the recoil of the weapon. Finish the loadout off with the Sakin Tread-40 to make the horizontal and vertical recoil more controllable.

3. Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 is the definite meta weapon that is still in power even after the October 23rd update. It has remained at the top of the food chain for quite a while due to its versatility in all ranges. Given that versatility, it will do quite well in the Haunting Event. That is why, we are going to make a class around it that betters the control and the fundamentals since the damage is already there even after the update.

Take a look at the loadout below and experiment around with the attachments as per your liking.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holo Therm

SZ Holo Therm Barrel: KAS-10 584mm

KAS-10 584mm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

The SZ Holo Therm is a constant for these thermal loadouts in Warzone 2. Now, we are going to equip a KAS-10 584mm Barrel which is going to increase the movement speed and ADS speed of the Kastov 762. This will be useful in close to medium-range gunfights.

Now, the FTAC Ripper 56 provides the much-needed stability that the Kastov 762 needs since the damage is already optimal. That is why, we are prioritizing control and mobility since this weapon has the numbers. We will also equip the 40-round Magazine so you can manage the ammunition better and don’t have to reload so frequently.

Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread-40 to better horizontal and vertical recoil. This attachment is what makes the weapon useable in longer ranges as it keeps it stable and unmoving when ADSing.

2. TAQ-V

The TAQ-V has not been in the meta for quite a while but it made its return after the Oct 23 update. The TAQ-V now is the go-to weapon for precise long-range gunfights, especially if it’s used in semi-automatic firing modes. However, it can struggle a little when it comes to control which is what we will target in this loadout.

To counter that problem, we are going to build this weapon up for long-range control and better TTK. We will also target its fundamentals like ammo management. Take a look at the loadout below.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holo Therm

SZ Holo Therm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

In addition to the SZ Holo Therm Optic, we are going to use the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel which is going to better our control by bettering the aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. For better ammo management, we are going to equip an extended magazine. A 50-Round Drum is the perfect option to go for because it lets you face multiple enemies at the same time.

For better control of the weapon, we are going to equip the Tempus GH50. This Muzzle’s sole job is to decrease the vertical recoil of the weapon. This is going to help when you are continuously firing in longer ranges. Your shots will land more frequently. Finish off the loadout with the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition for that extra boost in damage which is a welcome addition.

1. TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 is one of the most reliable weapons in the game and for good reason. It has always been in and around the meta and is a stable weapon with the right attachments. The high fire rate, good damage, controllable recoil, and long-range stability make it the best weapon to use in the Haunting Event, not to mention it is a meta weapon as well.

We are going to build this weapon up like most of the ARs in this game. We are going to maximize the damage of the weapon in addition to the control.

Attachments

Optic: SZ Holo Therm

SZ Holo Therm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

The thermal sight is going to be our first option as usual. Follow that up with FTAC Ripper 56 because that would help you control the weapon in longer ranges. An extended magazine is also a good attachment to have because it will let you fight multiple enemies at the same time. Plus you can finish enemies off with the extra bullets should you down an enemy.

Now for the Barrel, we are going to use the 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel. This attachment is going to increase the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy. Finally, we are going to increase the TTK a little further by using the Harbinger D20. The Harbinger D20 will increase the damage range and bullet velocity of the weapon and smoothen out the recoil. It also suppresses the weapon.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are some of the best when it comes to performing in the Haunting event. There are other meta weapons but these are the most reliable out of the bunch. In addition to that, we have ensured that every one of these is balanced out so that they do not lean towards a particular trait and compromise the other stats. The thermal sights are the best during nighttime, not to mention they help out a lot in terms of tracking the enemy.

You can use any perks you want that complement the weapons. We also recommend running an SMG like the BAS-P or the Lachmann Sub for closer ranges.