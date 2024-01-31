How to Get a Broken FC 24 Ultimate Team Card With Four Playstyle+?

Although the Evolution system has been a welcome addition to FC 24, players keep finding ways to exploit it to make broken cards. EA has fixed the glitch Evolution to create a 99-rated Ultimate Team card, but fans can now have one with four Playstyle+s.

Advertisement

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that significantly increases a card’s stats while introducing new Playstyles. Not only did this feature allow fans to use players generally considered unusable in previous titles, they also got an opportunity to create dynamic teams.

Which card to evolve to get the 4 Playstyle+?

Despite the restrictions set by EA, FC 24 experts have discovered a way to obtain the game’s first Ultimate Team card with four Playstyle+. However, this is only feasible if they use the Kobbie Mainoo Rare Bronze card, which is a 62-rated Center Defensive Midfielder (CDM) from Manchester United in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Typically, fans would discard this card as fodder for completing Squad Building Challenges (SBC). However, after evolving the Mainoo Rare Bronze card via multiple Evolutions, the English midfielder would find a spot on everyone’s starting lineup, with insane stats and Playstyles like:

Pace – 97

Shooting – 65

Passing – 85

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 85

Physical – 98

Playstyle – Long Ball Pass, Technical, Flair, Trivela

Playstyle+ – Dead Ball+, Jockey+, Intercept+, Anticipate+

How to evolve the card to have 4 Playstyle+ in EA FC 24?

4 Playstyle+ is posible 93 Kobbie Mainoo ( by @EA_FC_ ) ✅Pitch Commander (Unclaimed)

✅Growth Spurt (Unclaimed)

✅Keep Up (Unclaimed)

✅TOTY Visionary (CLAIM ALL)#EAFC24 #FC24 pic.twitter.com/5R3vPGLtTz — FutTradingac (@AcTradingFUT) January 30, 2024

To get the 93-rated Mainoo Evolved card with four Playstyle+, fans need to use three premium Evolutions: TOTY Visionary, Keep Up, and Pitch Commander, as well as the free Growth Spurt Evolution. So, here are the steps to acquire the special evolved card via glitched Evolution.

Put the Mainoo Rare Gold in Pitch Commander and complete all tasks, but don’t claim the Level 3 rewards.

Now, place the developed card in Growth Spurt and complete all tasks, but do not collect the final task’s reward.

Evolve the Growth Spurt-evolved Mainoo card in Keep Up and complete all tasks. However, don’t claim the Level 2 reward.

Now, place the upgraded Card in TOTY Visionary and complete all the tasks. But this time, claim the Evolution’s task rewards.

Finally, fans should claim all the unclaimed rewards to acquire the 93-rated Mainoo card with four Playstyle+.

How much would this glitch Evolution cost?

Along with some dedicated grind, fans would have to spend a lot of coins or FC points to acquire the rare Mainoo Evolved card with four Playstyle+. Due to everyone wanting the 93-rated card, the price for Mainoo’s base Rare Bronze card has skyrocketed to 8,000 Ultimate Team coins.

After getting the Rare Bronze card, fans would have to spend 150,000 Ultimate Team coins or 750 FC points on Pitch Commander, followed by the free Growth Sprut Evolution. Then, fans would need 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points for Keep Up. Finally, the TOTY Visionary would charge 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points.

Advertisement

This overall glitch Evolution for the 93-rated Kobbie Mainoo would cost 325,000 Ultimate Team coins or 1,600 FC Points. Despite the expense, fans shouldn’t let go of this chance to get their hands on the rare four Playstyle+ card.