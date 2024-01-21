EA FC 24 TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has welcomed the much-anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign, which introduces not only some wonderful new cards but also intriguing Evolutions. The “TOTY Striker Prospect” Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, allowing fans to enhance their striker.

The newly launched “TOTY Striker Prospect” Evolution` does not require fans to spend any Ultimate Team coins or FC points to significantly enhance their chosen card. However, given that Evolution is free, fans should be cautious while picking a player to prevent wasting this opportunity.

Requirements for TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution

Evolution is an innovative Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to develop their player cards. However, the game prohibits fans from creating outrageous cards with over-the-top stats by imposing certain requirements. The following is the eligibility criteria for the recently released TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Pace: Maximum 89-rated

Maximum 89-rated Shooting: Maximum 88-rated

Maximum 88-rated Dribbling: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Physical: Maximum 86-rated

Maximum 86-rated Must be: ST

ST No. of Playstyles+: 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



Now that we know the requirements for this Evolution, let’s take a look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their selected Ultimate Team card. To unlock the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must complete the following three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score five goals in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by taking part in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s take a look at the rewards for finishing the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution. The selected card would get a significant boost to their stats and overall rating, as well as getting a new Playstyle+ as the Evolution rewards. Fans will obtain these upgrades in three sets since there are three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Rewards

Shooting +2

Aggression +4

Stamina +3



Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +1

Jumping +6

Strength +6

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +3

Shooting +2

Dribbling +2

Heading Accuracy + 6

Power Header Playstyle+



What cards should they choose for TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution?

Regardless of the restrictions, fans have access to an incredible pool of players to select for this free Ultimate Team upgrade. The top five cards for the newly released TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution are listed below.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Team of the Week (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Diogo Jota Rare Gold (85-rated CF)

(85-rated CF) Lina Hurtig Foundations (85-rated LW)

(85-rated LW) Serge Gnabry Rare Gold (84-rated RM)

(84-rated RM) Raheem Sterling Rare Gold (83-rated LW)

These are our top five suggestions for TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution, which may not match your selection of cards. That’s all there is to know about this new free update in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.