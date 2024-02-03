EA FC 24 Kirian Rodriguez LaLiga POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype of Team of the Year (TOTY), EA Sports has named Kirian Rodriguez as the LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) for January. So, he has been awarded a new special Ultimate Team card in EA FC 24. Here’s everything to know about this new in-game item, including how fans can acquire it.

Advertisement

Every month a player who performs the best is chosen as the Player of the Month for his specific league. EA Sports celebrates this achievement by giving the player a special card with enhanced stats. Similarly, Kirian is the January POTM for his outstanding performance with UD Las Palmas in LaLiga.

What are the stats of the Kirian Rodriguez LaLiga POTM card?

The Spaniard’s base Ultimate Team card is a 71-rated Common Silver that is mostly used as fodder for Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). He also has an 83-rated Team of the Week (TOTW), which is a better card but still is only fodder at this stage. However, EA Sports recently released the 88-rated LaLiga POTM, which is Kirian’s best card and might end up making your starting lineup.



Advertisement

POTMs have boosted stats as well as a better PlayStyle+, which makes them much for desirable for fans. EA FC 24 fans can now use the new Kirian Rodriguez LaLiga POTM to put up a competitive side of top-tier Spanish soccer players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 88-rated Kirian Rodrigues LaLiga POTM is an exclusive reward for completing an SBC. Fans would have to put together two squads while meeting some requirements to complete the Ultimate Team challenge.

Spain

At least one Spanish player should be part of the squad.

At least one TOTW player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 84.

LaLiga

At least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

Fans would need to spend around 85,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to accomplish this SBC. They can reduce expenses by utilizing untradable or fodder cards. Moreover, if these resources are in low supply, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

If fans want to receive the Spanish midfielder’s new card, they should finish the SBC before it expires. Furthermore, we recommend that fans finish the challenge since they will receive a rare 88-rated card for a reasonable cost.