Who is Ironmouse, the streamer was named Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards is an award show held every year in Los Angeles and is considered to be one of the greatest honors given to the best video games of the year. This award show is known to be held with live audiences as well as live-streamed throughout the world. The event also provides a platform for announcing new video games by some of the top game studios.

Every year, apart from awarding the best video games, they also choose the Content Creator of the Year of their choice. Ironmouse, a well-known content creator, live streamer on Twitch, V-Tuber, and additionally a singer has been honored with the Content Creator of the Year Award in The Game Awards 2023.

Is Ironmouse a real person?

Ironmouse, one of the most popular live streamers on Twitch and additionally a V-tuber and singer has surprisingly never revealed her face to her fans. This situation massively created a mystery and thereafter doubted by the fans whether she was a real person. The streaming sensation has achieved a ton including being the most subscribed female Twitch Streamer this year. It is not only The Game Awards 2023, Ironmouse has also been nominated to The Streamy Awards multiple times, winning a few of them. Other than that, she is highly popular for her singing skills which she makes sure to perform on-stream.

Unfortunately, it was because of an auto-immune disease she has been restricted and thereby not seen in public, and is hesitant to show her face on camera. Instead, the streamer is known to use an AI devilish but beautiful-looking female character as her personification. But to the audience and fans wondering and doubting if the streaming sensation is a real person or not, she is indeed a very real person just hiding her complete identity.