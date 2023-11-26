EA FC 24 Oscar Flashback SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has been focusing a lot on lesser-known leagues like the Chinese Super League. The Oscar Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in Ultimate Team mode. So, here is everything for fans to know before they try to obtain this new special card.

The Flashback promo in Ultimate Team provides a significant boost to selected players in order to honor their past achievements. Oscar, the Shanghai Port star, is the newest addition to the Flashback promo. However, he received this special edition in celebration of Black Friday.

About the Oscar Flashback Card

The Brazilian center midfielder’s standard Ultimate Team card is a 78-rated Common Gold one. It is not a card that fans would have on their primary squads. But Oscar’s new 86-rated Flashback card is something they would love to use in this online game mode.

There aren’t many high-rated cards from the Chinese Super League in EA FC 24. So, this is a great opportunity to grab this special card, especially for those building a team based on China’s top-division soccer. Moreover, this Flashback card has all seven Playstyles from the Base card, which brings out the best in this new edition.

How to obtain this Flashback card in EA FC 24?

Unlike most SBCs for an 86-rated card, EA FC 24 kept things simple for fans to obtain this Oscar Flashback card. To complete this challenge, they must create a lineup of eleven players. However, there are some requirements that they must meet while building the required team.

Oscar

At least one Brazilian player should be part of the lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 82.

To build the required lineups, fans might be spending over 8,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. It is a great deal to get an 86-rated special card. But fans can lower the amount to complete the challenge by using untradeable and spare cards. If there is a shortage of resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards.

EA FC 24 fans shouldn’t miss out on this great deal and should complete this Oscar Flashback SBC soon. This challenge is only available in the Ultimate Team for a limited time. That’s all they need to know about this new challenge and card.