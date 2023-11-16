All of the MW3 Perks You Should Know About: Boots, Gloves, Gear Etc

MW3 has tons of new perks that fans of MW2 and Warzone 2 might be confused by. Nevertheless, this piece is the only thing you need to understand their use and what their synergy is together. We will go through boots, gloves, gear, and everything else you should know about in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The New Perks in MW3: Everything You Need to Know

List of All Vests and Their Uses in MW3

List of All Gloves and Their Uses in MW3

List of All Boots and Their Uses in MW3

List of All Gear and Their Uses in MW3

The New Perks in MW3: Everything You Need to Know

MW3 has brought considerable change in the perk section. Instead of having an individual base and ultimate perks, we have equipment that has passive abilities just like the perks. Among those equipments, we have four different categories; Vests, Gloves, Boots, and Gear. Players in MW2 did not like the perk system where the two base perks would be activated at the start and the remaining ones would have effects later.

Advertisement

Hence, Activision has taken notice and changed it up. Instead of the perk system, we now have gears that will provide certain passive effects that are not overpowered but will help players out a lot. To complement your weapon loadouts, understanding the use of the gear is essential. Let us take a look at the four primary categories of gear or perks in MW3.

List of All Vests and Their Uses in MW3

Firstly, we have different kinds of vests. In total, there are six vests we are going to take a look at in this section.

Demolition Vest – This vest allows you to resupply lethal and tactical equipment once every 25 seconds.

This vest allows you to resupply lethal and tactical equipment once every 25 seconds. Gunner Vest- This vest allows you to spawn with the maximum amount of ammo you can carry. It also improves reload speed and when you combine it with the Mag Holster, it provides the effects of the Mission Comlink (We will look at this later). The duplicate effects do not stack.

This vest allows you to spawn with the maximum amount of ammo you can carry. It also improves reload speed and when you combine it with the Mag Holster, it provides the effects of the Mission Comlink (We will look at this later). The duplicate effects do not stack. Engineer Vest – Field Upgrades recharge faster and you can see enemy equipment, field upgrades, and scorestreaks through walls. ADSing allows you to highlight enemies for your teammates.

Field Upgrades recharge faster and you can see enemy equipment, field upgrades, and scorestreaks through walls. ADSing allows you to highlight enemies for your teammates. Infantry Vest – Provides increased tactical sprint duration and reduced refresh time, effects do not stack. If you pair this with Running Sneakers, you get the effects of Lightweight boots.

Provides increased tactical sprint duration and reduced refresh time, effects do not stack. If you pair this with Running Sneakers, you get the effects of Lightweight boots. CCT Comms Vest – Increases the duration of enemies staying on the radar. The radar is zoomed out for allies nearby. Enemies drop intel packs which ping the radar when you collect them. If you equip the Data Jacker along with it, you get the effects of the Mission Control Commlink. Effects do not stack.

– Increases the duration of enemies staying on the radar. The radar is zoomed out for allies nearby. Enemies drop intel packs which ping the radar when you collect them. If you equip the Data Jacker along with it, you get the effects of the Mission Control Commlink. Effects do not stack. Overkill Vest – You can reload while sprinting with this vest. In addition, this vest provides increased reload speed and the effects do not stack. If you pair this up with Quick-Grip Gloves or Commando Gloves, you get the effects of the Marksmen Gloves.

List of All Gloves and Their Uses in MW3

There are six Gloves you can use in this category.

Quick-Grip Gloves – These gloves give you increased weapon-switching speed

– These gloves give you increased weapon-switching speed Scavenger Gloves – These gloves give you the ability to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players

These gloves give you the ability to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players Commando Gloves – You can reload while sprinting by equipping these gloves

You can reload while sprinting by equipping these gloves Ordnance Gloves – These gloves let you reset the fuse times on thrown grenades. It also increases the distance you can throw grenades

These gloves let you reset the fuse times on thrown grenades. It also increases the distance you can throw grenades Marksman Gloves – These gloves reduce the sway and flinch while ADSing

These gloves reduce the sway and flinch while ADSing Assault Gloves – These gloves improve your accuracy and ADS time while jumping

List of All Boots and Their Uses in MW3

There are six boots to break down in this section.

Covert Sneakers – Completely mask the footsteps sound

Completely mask the footsteps sound Stalker Boots – These boots increase the ADS movement and strafe speed

– These boots increase the ADS movement and strafe speed Tactical Pads – Lets you ADS while sliding and increases the slide distance. It also increases stance transition and crouch movement speed

Lets you ADS while sliding and increases the slide distance. It also increases stance transition and crouch movement speed Running Sneakers – This equipment increases the Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time as well

This equipment increases the Tac Sprint duration and reduces the refresh time as well Lightweight Boots – They reduce the noise while swimming but also increase the movement and swim speed.

They reduce the noise while swimming but also increase the movement and swim speed. Climbing Boots – These boots increase the mantling and climbing speed. It also reduces fall damage

List of All Gear and Their Uses in MW3

There are 12 different Gear pieces you can use in this game. Let us take a look at all of them.

Advertisement