EA FC 24 Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Paolo Maldini Base Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is now available. It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to add the most celebrated defender in history. Here’s all you need to know about this iconic card, including how to obtain it through SBC.

Icons is an Ultimate Team promo that features the legends of the sport. It has been a part of the Ultimate Team mode since the series was known as FIFA. Paolo Maldini, an AC Milan and Italian great, is one of the Icons available in this soccer video game by Electronic Arts.

About the Paolo Maldini Base Icon card

Unlike FIFA’s Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 did not issue an Icon in three versions. Since the game’s initial release, each Icon had only one base edition available. Maldini has a 92-rated Base Icon card that is a fan favorite because of his defensive statistics. Later, EA Sports releases two special editions, a 93 and a 90-rated Dynasties Icon.

Icon cards are popular among EA FC 24 fans due to their high stats and good team chemistry. The Paolo Maldini Base Icon is no exception, as it features incredible stats and abilities that would allow fans to put together a competitive squad of players from many leagues and nationalities.

How to obtain this Base Icon card?

The 92-rated Paolo Maldini Base Icon is available in Ultimate Team packs and Transfer Market. However, fans can now participate in SBC to acquire the Icon card. To complete the challenge, fans would have to assemble eleven starting lineups while following some requirements.

Born Legend

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The starting lineup should include exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 83.

Il Capitano

One AC Milan player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 83.

Squadra Azzurra

One Italian player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

League Legend

One Serie A TIM player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

Top-notch

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

To build the eleven needed lineups, fans would have to spend over 1.22 million Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, it is possible to accomplish it with fewer coins by using untradeable and extra cards. If they run out of these resources, fans can compete in Ultimate Team battles to acquire more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete the Paolo Maldini Base Icon SBC as soon as possible because this Ultimate Team challenge is only accessible for a short period. Once this card has expired, fans may have to spend more coins and rely on luck to obtain it from packs or the Transfer Market.