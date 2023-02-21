Andrew Tate Unlikely to Get Out of Detention on February 27th; Says Lawyer Tina Glandian

The latest update on Andrew Tate states that he is unlikely to get out of detention on February 27th; states update from Tina Glandian.

The Top G has been everywhere recently; news, headlines of articles, YouTube videos, tweets, you name it. He and Tristan Tate are currently facing prison time in Romania for alleged charges of Human Trafficking, counts of r*pe, and money laundering. Quite recently, he hired lawyer Tina Glandian. She was also the lawyer for Mike Tyson and Chris Brown. She also gave us an update about what is going to happen, now that his release date approaches near. Details below.

Tina Gladian’s Comments on the Andrew Tate Release; Not Optimistic

Tina Gladian recently came into the limelight due to her support of Tate when she took the case. This move raised a lot of suspicions since everyone knows about Tate’s comments on women. However, Glandian did come out in support and took the case. She was recently asked for an update about Tate’s jail time.

She said,” We’re going to find out in the next several days the existing detention order expires on February 27th. And if the prosecution intends to extend that for another 30-day period, they’ll have to make that request soon. ”

In addition, talking about her opinions on IF the Tates will get released from prison after Feb 27th, she said, “And then we’ll have a hearing on it. Obviously, our hope is that at this point they are released and it’s not extended, but am I optimistic about that? No.” This statement does not bode well for the Top G. However, we will find out more information about the release soon.

