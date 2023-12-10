“So this is what being a streamer in 2023 is?” – FaZe Apex asks Kick to look into the Islamophobic behavior of Ac7ionMann

Aaron “Ac7ionMann” Travis is one of the top-rated but extremely controversial streamers on the Kick live-streaming platform. Some of his previous actions got him arrested on multiple felony charges, including drugs, and he has also seen the insides of a jail a couple of months ago. Despite this, Ac7ionMann is not anywhere near stopping his controversial behavior any time soon.

In one of his recent live streams, the streamer proceeded to express a controversial point of view which turned out to be Islamophobic in nature. Ac7ionMann was talking in reference to the recent war between Israel and Palestine and shared his drunk thoughts which included the statement, “If I open a door and if I see an infant br*ast-feeding over there, to me they are s*cking on nuclear weapons so everyone in the house has to die”.

Shortly after, the controversial streamer added a few more statements which turned out to be even more devastatingly unacceptable worldwide. He added, “If you want to be successful in life, you need to go to the Gaza Strip and wipe out the remaining terrorists, find the remaining hospitals, whatever the bunkers have any of those kids left that will be terrorists in 10 years and destroy them for democracy”.

Neither the online community nor his fellow content creators accepted such Islamophobic comments that meant harm not only to innocent people but also to kids and infants. Even though Aaron was completely drunk at the moment, alcohol was in no way an excuse for the words spoken. In fact, a few people mentioned that influencers like Ac7ionMann were a problem to the entire world.

FaZe Apex asked Kick and Adin Ross to look into Ac7ionMann’s behavior

Yousef “Faze Apex” Abdelfattah, owner and COO of Faze Clan, a seasoned gamer, and a proud Palestinian Muslim, recently conveyed his thoughts about the devastating statements by Ac7ionMann. The pro gamer addressed the matter on his official Twitter page where he stated, “So, this is what being a streamer in 2023 is? While thousands of babies have been killed he is ranting to the Kick chat about how he would love to go and kill all the remaining infants he can find”.

Apex specifically pointed out that Ac7ionMann was able to state such controversial and hateful stuff only because of his sense of security on the Kick platform. The Faze COO also tagged Adin David Ross and Tyler Faraz “Trainwreckstv” Niknam on the Twitter post explaining how lame this was and asking them and Kick.com to take immediate action against such streamers because if he is saying this on stream then what stops others from acting it out in real life.