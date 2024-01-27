Adin Ross Claims He Wants To Become the First Streamer in the NBA, Begins Training With Shooting Coach Chris Matthews

Adin Ross has been in the spotlights lately accumulating headlines on the internet. Especially after he gifted IShowSpeed the CR7 Limited Edition watch from Jacob & Co. continuing the trend of doing unique things. And now Adin Ross has decided to be the first streamer ever to play in the NBA. To show his dedication and commitment, Adin started training with NBA Shooting Coach Chris Matthews. Adin has claimed that he will join the NBA very soon.

Chris Matthews is a great coach in his own right who is also known as “The Lethal Shooter.” He wasn’t drafted to the NBA but has played lots of Basketball overseas. Players like Jaylen Brown and Anthony Davis have trained under him to gain expertise in the art of shooting. He has played high school Basketball with players like Kevin Durant who was also on his team. He has faced the likes of LeBron James, Glen Davis and Kendrick Perkins.

Adin shared videos of him shooting hoops on social media with Chris. Chris Matthews also uploaded a picture on Instagram with Adin stating his confidence in Adin’s abilities. If all of these training sessions and practice pay off, Adin will be the first streamer to make it to the NBA which is quite a feat.

How did fans react to Adin Ross’ NBA dream?

Adin has a loyal fan following all across the world that helped him turn into the face of Kick.com. However, a fair share of the attention he gets on social media is from trolls as well. As a result, the response to him choosing NBA was mixed. Some people supported him while others were trolling him for even thinking about participating in a sport that requires immense amounts of dedication and years of practice. Some even claimed that the video was made using AI. There were even a decent amount of fans who wanted him to stick to streaming rather than participating in the NBA.

While some troll this massive decision, others think more optimistically. The fans feel like Adin’s chances of success in the NBA are rare but it will make for good entertainment regardless. A surefire timeframe of him entering the NBA is unknown but we will find out soon enough through Adin on social media. It will be interesting to see what Adin accomplishes from this challenge.